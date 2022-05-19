Pulaski Co. deputies make arrest in November 2021 infant death
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – An arrest has been made in the killing of an infant child that happened in November of 2021.
According to investigators with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Brandon Thomas of Little Rock was taken into custody on Wednesday and is now facing a charge of second-degree murder.
Deputies were called to a home in the 1600 block of East 46 th Street November 1, 2021, in response to an unresponsive infant.
The child was taken to a Little Rock, but later died from what medical reports determined was blunt force trauma.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.
Comments / 1