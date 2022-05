The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Dodgers-Phillies prediction and pick. Unsurprisingly, the Dodgers have been one of the best teams in the entire MLB. Los Angeles currently sits atop the NL West with a 25-12 record, maintaining a 1.5-game lead on the San Diego Padres. The Phillies, on the other hand, haven’t quite had the same success. Philadelphia is 18-20 on the season despite high preseason expectations. They already trail first place in the NL East by a whopping seven games, so they have to begin to turn things around to have a legitimate shot at the postseason.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO