Carlinville, IL

Blackburn notes 86 graduates

The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
CARLINVILLE — On May 14, Blackburn College held commencement ceremonies on campus honoring 86 graduates from the class of 2022. The events marked the 153rd Commencement exercise for the...

Illinois Business Journal

Bank of Hillsboro welcomes new Edwardsville branch manager

Bank of Hillsboro has welcomed Megan Wood as its new Edwardsville branch manager. Wood joined the bank six years ago as a part-time teller and then became a loan processor. She was offered the position of branch manager in December and transitioned into the role in April. “Megan has always...
HILLSBORO, IL
The Telegraph

Missouri man dies in crash near SIUE

EDWARDSVILLE — A Missouri man has died following a single vehicle accident near Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Friday morning. At about 5:49 a.m., Paul W. Wisdom, 78, of Park Hills, Missouri, was headed east on Illinois 143 at the SIUE Northern Access Road when for unknown reasons his 2004 Nissan pick-up truck left the roadway and rolled. Wisdom was ejected from the truck and pronounced deceased at the scene by Madison County Coroner’s Office Senior Investigator Diondra Horner.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX 2

Missouri man killed in crash near Edwardsville, Illinois

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A person died in a single-vehicle crash near Edwardsville, Illinois Friday morning. He has been identified as Paul W. Wisdom, 78, of Park Hills, Missouri. His preliminary cause of death appears to be blunt chest trauma. The incident happened at Illinois Route 143 at North University Drive at approximately 5:50 a.m. […]
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

Storms destroy fences, farm animals roam property near Greenville, Ill.

Storms destroy fences, farm animals roam property near Greenville, Ill. Storms destroy fences, farm animals roam property …. Attempted break-in reported at St. Louis mayor’s …. Teen charged in crash that killed 5 on Mother’s Day …. 3x Olympic steeplechaser Emma Coburn prepares for …. Proud to Serve:...
GREENVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Alton Church celebrates 185th Sunday

ALTON - Members of Union Baptist Church will gather at Best Western Premier Hotel, 3559 College Ave., in Alton at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22 to celebrate this event with a banquet. The church, located at 320 E. 7th St., had its origins in the summer of 1836 when 10 former slaves made their way to Alton. Some arrived via the Underground Railroad, while others already had been freed. They first met at the home of Charles Edwards and the group included such established city leaders as the Rev. Eben Rodgers of the First Baptist Church. More meetings followed, and the group organized into the African Mission Freedman which led to the founding of the African Baptist Church in 1837 with the Rev. John Livingston serving as its founding pastor.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

McKendree notes spring graduates

LEBANON – Members of the McKendree University Class of 2022 received diplomas at three separate ceremonies on May 13. The university conferred 13 doctoral, 220 master’s, 409 bachelor’s, nine specialist and five associate degrees on students who completed their program requirements in December 2021 and in May and July 2022.
LEBANON, IL
The Telegraph

FOIA requests have cost county $127K

EDWARDSVILLE - Three people have filed nearly a third of all Illinois Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) with Madison County over the past six months. At Wednesday's Madison County Board Meeting, State's Attorney Tom Haine reported that 174 FOIA information requests had been filed in the last six months. Of those, former Madison County Information Technology Director Rob Dorman filed 33, his wife, Kotomi Matsuda Dorman, filed 15 and former Madison County Administrator Doug Hulme filed eight.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

County approves Alton bridge repair pact

EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Board approved an agreement and funding resolution with the city of Alton and Illinois Department of Transportation to provide $100,000 in matching funds for the repair of the Brown Street Bridge over Rock Spring Creek. The project includes inserting new precast box culverts into the existing structure, and extending those new box culverts, replacing the existing roadway, and new sidewalks and guardrails.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

'That should be us': Alton falls to Tigers in final

COLLINSVILLE - Gwen Sabo looked skyward and bit her lip. Then she took a deep breath. She had just finished her final post-game talk of the season with her Alton High girls soccer players. Alton had just suffered a 2-1 loss to rival Edwardsville in the championship game of the Class 3A Collinsville Regional Friday at Kahok Stadium. The EHS victory means a berth in next week's Normal Sectional against O'Fallon, a 6-0 winner Friday in the Belleville West Regional final. "I told our underclass players to look over at Edwardsville celebrating," Sabo said. "I said, 'Remember how...
ALTON, IL
5 On Your Side

Hail, thunderstorms hit St. Louis metro area

ST. LOUIS — Active storms hit the St. Louis area Saturday morning. Areas experienced strong winds, lightning and heavy rain. There were reports of hail in Washington County, Missouri, Belleville and Shiloh, Illinois between 9:20 and 10:10 a.m. as the storm moved east. There were 200 lightning strikes during...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Mark leaving Ameren in August

COLLINSVILLE — Richard J. Mark, chairman and president of Ameren Illinois, has announced his intention to retire on Aug. 1. The Collinsville native was promoted to president of Ameren Illinois in 2012 after 10 years in executive leadership for Ameren Missouri. Since joining Ameren Illinois, he has helped shape constructive regulatory policy that has modernized the energy sector in the state.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during May 8-14, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Samantha Higgins, 36 of Carlinville, is charged with theft of between $500 and $10,000 in connection with a May 6 incident. Sarahann Sminchak, 19 of Staunton, is...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Health fair set in Carrollton

CARROLLTON — The Greene County Health Department, in cooperation with Boyd Healthcare Services and the Job Center, is sponsoring the Greene County Health & Jobs Fair 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the Carrollton Square.
CARROLLTON, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

