Roger Bacon ends East Clinton baseball season

WILMINGTON – A point guard on the floor during his playing days, Micah Mills will now lead the Wilmington College men’s basketball program from the sideline. “It is an absolute honor and a blessing to become the next head men’s basketball coach at Wilmington College,” said Mills. “I’d like to thank President Trevor Bates, Senior Director of Athletics Bill Wilson and the entire search committee for entrusting me with this honor. I also want to thank KC Hunt for providing me the mentorship and opportunity for me to grow as coach under his tutelage these last seven years. I relish the opportunity in following in his footsteps here at Wilmington and in the OAC. The tradition of Wilmington men’s basketball is one that has continued to grow over the years, and I am excited and focused on making sure I lead this program into a successful future.”

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO