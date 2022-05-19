ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, OH

Roger Bacon ends East Clinton baseball season

By Wilmington News Journal
wnewsj.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — East Clinton’s baseball season ended Wednesday with a 13-2 loss...

www.wnewsj.com

Comments / 0

Related
wnewsj.com

Noszka wears district crown in girls 3,200 meters

BELLBROOK — Wilmington’s Taylor Noszka wears the district crown in the 3,200-meter run. Noszka won the eight-lap race in 11:42.77 Friday night at the Division I Bellbrook District Track and Field Championship meet. Noszka was two seconds ahead of the runnerup finishers. In the close call department, Noszka...
BELLBROOK, OH
wnewsj.com

Swope, Rolf, Staehling headed to Region 8 meet

Three more Clinton County athletes punched their tickets to next week’s Region 8 Track and Field Championship. At the Division II Graham District Championship meet, Clinton-Massie’s Collin Swope won the discus and Braden Rolf finished second in the pole vault. At the Division II Piqua District Championship meet,...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Reds to make-up rained out game 1 p.m. today

CLEVELAND (AP) — Steady rain and a wet forecast postponed Wednesday night’s series finale between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians. The game will be made up today with a matinee. The Reds and Guardians were both scheduled to be off but will now play at 1:10 p.m.
CLEVELAND, OH
wnewsj.com

Cougars end Falcons season in district title game

CASSTOWN — Kylie Ropp retired the final 11 Clinton-Massie batters to close out Kenton Ridge’s 5-3 win over Clinton-Massie Friday in a Division II District Championship softball game at Miami East High School. Sydney Doyle slugged a two-run homerun in the fifth to cut the difference to two...
CASSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clinton, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Madeira, OH
City
Ross, OH
City
Clinton, OH
City
Williamsburg, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
wnewsj.com

Bryant, Brooks lead WHS contingent to Region 4 meet

BELLBROOK — Must be something with the letter B. Brynn Bryant and Brett Brooks defended their respective district titles Wednesday at the Division I Bellbrook District meet. Bryant, who cleared 5-2 and finished first last season in the high jump, went 5-0 on this day to claim first place.
BELLBROOK, OH
wnewsj.com

Mills takes over WC men’s basketball program

WILMINGTON – A point guard on the floor during his playing days, Micah Mills will now lead the Wilmington College men’s basketball program from the sideline. “It is an absolute honor and a blessing to become the next head men’s basketball coach at Wilmington College,” said Mills. “I’d like to thank President Trevor Bates, Senior Director of Athletics Bill Wilson and the entire search committee for entrusting me with this honor. I also want to thank KC Hunt for providing me the mentorship and opportunity for me to grow as coach under his tutelage these last seven years. I relish the opportunity in following in his footsteps here at Wilmington and in the OAC. The tradition of Wilmington men’s basketball is one that has continued to grow over the years, and I am excited and focused on making sure I lead this program into a successful future.”
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Kearns, Yellow Jackets topple Falcons 4-1

NORTH BEND — Johnny Kearns held Clinton-Massie to a pair of hits Thursday in Taylor’s 4-1 win in a Division II sectional baseball game at THS. Clinton-Massie’s season ends with a 10-13 mark. “It’s been a tough season for us,” CM manager Brian Camp said. “We’ve enduring...
NORTH BEND, OH
wnewsj.com

Carlisle claims 17-0 win over Blanchester in district title game

KINGS MILLS — Carlisle hit three homers through nine batters Thursday and went on to defeat Blanchester 17-0 in five innings in a Division III Southwest District championship game at Kings High School. Nine batters in to the game, the Indians led 6-0 and they went on to batter...
CARLISLE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Bacon
ocj.com

A ride through history of Southern Ohio’s scenic railways

It is hard to overstate the enormous importance of the locomotive in the development of the American nation. Ever since the steam locomotive noisily announced its presence on the scene in the second half of the nineteenth century, the “steel highway” has played an integral role in United States economic, social, and industrial life.
TRAFFIC
wnewsj.com

Local Briefs: Billups interns at COBA/Select Sires

Rachael Billups from Wilmington was chosen as one of four summer interns at COBA/Select Sires Inc., a bovine (cow) genetics company in the Columbus area. Billups, an incoming senior at The Ohio State University, is majoring in agricultural communication with a minor in agribusiness. She is the communications and marketing intern.
WILMINGTON, OH
Times Gazette

Pool has new manager

After completing his service in the Marine Corps, Hillsboro resident Heith Brown recently assumed the role of general manager of the Hillsboro Swim Organization (HSO), which opens its second year of managing the pool on Monday, May 23 and will remain open through Aug. 13. Formerly, the privately owned Hillsboro...
HILLSBORO, OH
WHIZ

Local Teen Sarah Clapper Runs for Miss Teen Ohio USA

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Sarah Clapper will be competing in the Miss Ohio Teen USA Pageant this upcoming weekend. The pageant will take place in Portsmouth Ohio, with over 40 contestants. Sarah is 17 years old and attended Tri-Valley high school before switching over to online school to accommodate her...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Division Iii Sectional#Astros#Spartans
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Kings Island removes Slingshot ride

MASON, Ohio (WSAZ) - When a teenager in Florida died after investigators say he fell from a drop tower ride, WSAZ started digging into safety protocols at amusement parks in our local region. In April, we took our questions to the Ohio Department of Agricultures Chief of Amusement Ride Safety David Miran.
MASON, OH
WSYX ABC6

She Serves: Ohio woman serves as OSHP sergeant, Army National Guard captain

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Growing up in Southern Ohio, Katie Banks knew service would be her future and she saw it in the distinct uniform of a state trooper. “Down in Southern Ohio, you’re seeing the Stetson as something really recognizable and really respected,” she said. “In my area, when you saw a trooper they were the ones that you went to if you needed anything. So I always wanted to be that. I always wanted to help my community in that way.”
OHIO STATE
103GBF

Ohio Amusement Park Hosting Summer Concert Series With a Few Rock Acts Joining in

Kings Island is known for having great roller coasters, and a fun atmosphere, but did you know they have concerts?. Kings Island is an Amusement Park located in Mason, Ohio. It's not too far of a drive from the Tri-State being fairly close to Cincinnati (I like to use big cities as location points so I can gauge how far I am from something). Kings Island is known for its many roller coasters, and is a great place for those seeking a thrill! In the summertime, they also have a waterpark called Soak City for those hot summer days.
MASON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
wnewsj.com

UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Rod’s Project Farm Market and Trade Days at Clinton County Fairgrounds began 1-8 p.m. Friday and continues for Day 2 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Over 50 vendors with home decor items, crafts, antiques, clothing/jewelry, plus food trucks, pedal tractor pull, petting zoo, car/bike show, horse show, demonstrations and more. Funds raised benefit East Clinton ag-focused students. More info at RodsProject.org .
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Orion Coffee and Tea closes WCH location

After facing several hurdles to open a full location in Washington Court House, the owners of Orion Coffee and Tea have decided to close up shop locally — leaving regular customers asking questions as to where they went. Eric and Sharayah Irwin, a couple from Xenia, are the owners...
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton Countian Garrett Regan to study at Mayo Clinic

Garrett Regan, a 2018 Wilmington High School graduate and a 2022 Wright State University biomedical engineering graduate, has been accepted into a Ph.D. program at the prestigious Mayo Clinic. Regan will begin the biomedical engineering Ph.D. program in July after graduating from Wright State this spring with his bachelor’s degree...
WILMINGTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy