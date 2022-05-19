ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Summer blackouts could hit these US states, regulators warn

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZwixG_0fitIoXH00

(NEXSTAR) – Blackouts could plague a number of states in the U.S. this summer, regulators warn, as a combination of drought, heat, potential cyber-attacks, geopolitical conflicts, and supply chain problems could disrupt the power supply, according to a grim new report from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC).

The regulatory body found that large swathes of the U.S. and parts of Canada are at an elevated or high risk of energy shortfalls during the summer’s hottest months.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The Midwest is at especially high risk due to the retirement of older plants, which has caused a 2.3% decrease in capacity from last summer, as well as increased demand, according to NERC.

In the Southwest, plummeting river levels may cripple hydropower production, the group warned, and in Texas drought-related heat events could cause extreme energy demand.

A NERC map shows all states in the western half of the continental U.S., including North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas are at least under elevated risk of energy shortfalls, with parts of the northeastern-most states under high risk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lhwFs_0fitIoXH00
(North American Electric Reliability Corporation)

Many states under the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), such as Arkansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana are either entirely or partly at high risk.

“Industry prepares its equipment and operators for challenging summer conditions. Persistent, extreme drought and its accompanying weather patterns, however, are out-of-the-ordinary and tend to create extra stresses on electricity supply and demand,” said Mark Olson, NERC’s manager of Reliability Assessments. “Grid operators in affected areas will need all available tools to keep the system in balance this summer.”

In California, where all 58 counties are under a drought emergency proclamation, officials are already warning residents that more than one million addresses may go dark this summer due to an energy shortfall.

La Niña favors warmer weather, storms in Pennsylvania

The drought hampers the state’s ability to harvest energy from hydroelectric dams – in 2021, for example, the state was forced to shut off hydropower generation at the Oroville Dam in Northern California for the first time ever.

Wildfires and forecasted hotter-than-normal temperatures are also projected to further strain the energy supply.

Energy officials in Texas, which is also under elevated risk, announced Monday that the state is expected to have “sufficient” capacity to meet peak demands under normal conditions. However, a combination of factors such as extreme demand, low wind, and outages at production plants could lead to blackouts.

Get the latest news on Pennsylvania Politics and the 2022 Election from Your Local Election Headquarter s. Sign up here .

Over the weekend, just days before the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said it expected to have enough power this summer, officials asked Texans to conserve power after unseasonably high temperatures created record demand .

Both Texas and California suffered widespread solar energy losses after grid disturbances unexpectedly knocked them off line.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Midstate doctor offers perspective on Fetterman stroke, what to watch out for

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dr. Raymond Reichwein, Penn State Health Stroke Neurologist and Co-Director of its comprehensive stroke center talked to abc27 about the main symptoms of a stroke. The same type of stroke Lieutenant Governor and Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, suffered Friday. “The first is sudden onset neurological symptoms one minute you’re […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Bridget Mulroy

Earthquakes Rock the United States

Earthquakes are putting the states to the test.(Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash) A series of earthquakes have hit Texas, California, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Hawai’i, and Alaska. The United States took a small hit today compared to the rest of the world – all within a single day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
UPI News

Severe storms to target Midwest on Saturday

The risk of severe weather, including isolated tornadoes through this weekend, will focus on portions of the central United States that have seen few to no violent storms thus far this spring, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Meanwhile, some areas of the hard-hit South Central and Southeast regions should catch a welcome...
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

Summer outlook: Most of US will see above-average temperatures as Western drought continues

(CNN) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's forecast for summer calls for a whole lot of heat without much rain to provide relief. Nearly the entire contiguous US is expected to have above-normal temperatures this summer, which runs from June through August, according to Thursday's Climate Prediction Center's outlook. The combination of hotter weather and below-average rainfall is expected to fuel the megadrought that covers much of the West.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Texans told to conserve energy as six power plants go offline amid heatwave

The operator of the main power grid for the state of Texas has asked residents to conserve energy through a likely hot-weather weekend after six power plants unexpectedly went offline.The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) asked residents to lower thermostats to 78 degrees Fahrenheit or higher between 3pm and 8pm on Saturday and Sunday and avoid using larger appliances.“With unseasonably hot weather driving record demand across Texas, ERCOT continues to work closely with the power industry to make sure Texans have the power they need,” the organisation said in a statement on 13 May.The National Weather Service forecasts...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Energy Production#Hydroelectric Dams#Nerc
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
KTLA

California’s 2 largest reservoirs are at ‘critically low’ levels

California is approaching the hot, dry summer season and the state’s two largest reservoirs are already at “critically low” levels, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Shasta Lake is at 40% of capacity and Lake Oroville is at 55% as of May 3, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s latest report. Water levels at Shasta Lake, […]
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
FOXBusiness

Drought, high temperatures could cause blackouts in large parts of the US this summer

A combination of high temperatures, extreme drought, and supply chain problems could cause blackouts from Texas to California this summer, the North American Electric Reliability Corp warned in a reliability assessment this week. Generation and transmission projects across the United States have been delayed due to "product unavailability, shipping delays,...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
InsideHook

Wildfires Threaten All of New Mexico and Much of the Southwest

The fifth-largest state in the nation (in terms of area) is currently under what its governor described as a “Critical Fire Weather Warning.” The state is New Mexico, the governor is Michelle Lujan Grisham, and the fires are numerous. Think that sounds worrisome? It gets worse from there. New Mexico isn’t alone in facing a heightened risk of wildfires — according to a new Washington Post article, pretty much the entire Southwest is.
ENVIRONMENT
Wake Up Wyoming

Warnings of Power Shortages This Summer, Wyoming Has The Answer

Last summer California had to restart several natural gas power plants in order to provide enough electricity to the energy-starved state. It turns out those wind and solar farms were as unreliable as California were told they would be. The state had to bring several natural gas plants back online due to a power shortage, after they tried going all wind and solar for their energy supply.
WYOMING STATE
Reuters

Severe drought could pose problems for US power grid this summer -NERC

(Reuters) - The organization responsible for North American electric reliability warned energy shortfalls were possible this summer in California, Texas and the U.S. Midwest where extreme heat from a severe drought could cause power plants to fail. In 2021, numerous extreme weather events stressed the U.S. power grid, including the...
TEXAS STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy