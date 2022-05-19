ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, OH

Construction company, owner charged in Lakewood parking garage collapse

By Suzanne Stratford, Laura Morrison
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k11bF_0fitIk0N00

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — A grand jury has returned an indictment charging a construction company along with its owner and foreman in the collapse of a parking garage in Lakewood late last year, the Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office said.

Property management fined in Lakewood parking garage collapse

Atlas Masonry Restoration and Maintenance, owner Elmer Mekker and foreman Charles Hawley are being charged with inducing a panic.

According to the indictment, the jurors found the defendants “did cause the evacuation of any public place, or otherwise cause serious public inconvenience or alarm by committing any offense, with reckless disregard of the likelihood in its commission would cause serious public inconvenience or alarm and resulted in economic harm of $150,000 or more.”

The collapse took place on Dec. 23, resulting in major damage to the Marine Towers West two-level underground parking structure, along with crushing dozens of cars. However, no one was reported injured in the incident.

The prosecutor’s office confirmed to FOX 8 the damages are estimated at over $1 million and that those indicted face up to 36 months in jail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vR2FI_0fitIk0N00
FOX 8 Photo

The company had been contracted to perform concrete repairs on the structure. The prosecutor’s office said Hawley and another employee had removed concrete around some of the supporting pillars in the lower level of the garage, leaving only rebar. About 18 hours later, the structure started to shake, which led to the collapse.

Lakewood police found in an investigation that plans to fully secure the pillars were non-existent.

The apartment building, which was built in 1963 and has 171 units, was evacuated at the time of the incident, with residents allowed to return the following day.

Marine Towers West is owned and operated by Burton Carol Management and has been for more than 25-years.

Joy Anzalone, Chief Operating Officer says, they are still dismayed by what happened because they’d worked with the contractor multiple times over the years.

“The owner had always done great work,” she said, “However you’re only as good as your last job and this was horrific for everybody.”

When asked how they feel about the indictments she said, “Relieved, we were confident that the city of Lakewood and entire investigative team was being incredibly thorough and that they would get to the truth and the bottom of what happened.”

The contractor’s actions also led to Burton Carol having to pay a $250 fine and plead no contest to a misdemeanor for failing for secure a work permit.

Ohio health leaders address rising COVID cases

“It is a miracle that the recklessness displayed, not only by Atlas Masonry but the owner and foreman in charge, did not result in serious injury or death,” Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said in a statement. “Their poor decisions put hundreds of lives at risk, and they need to be held accountable for that.”

The construction company was also convicted last month of not securing a permit prior to their work on the garage in Lakewood Municipal Court.

An arraignment date has not yet been set in this new indictment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

68-year-old man dines at restaurant, doesn’t pay: Rocky River Police Blotter

On May 9 at 8:55 a.m. a road rage incident was reported on Interstate 90. An officer was able to locate and stop the suspected driver. While speaking with the driver, the officer observed that the driver was twitching, swearing, and slurring his words. The officer also observed suspected illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, and drug abuse instruments in the car. The driver was arrested.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
WKYC

Fire at FirstEnergy Cleveland substation causes thousands to lose power

CLEVELAND — Around 6,000 FirstEnergy customers were without power at one point on Friday evening due to a fire at a substation on Cleveland's east side. According to a FirstEnergy spokesperson, the fire happened at the substation on East 55th Street. Crews from the Cleveland Division of Fire were on scene to deal with the fire. No injuries have been reported.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Lakewood, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Lakewood, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Attic fire causes $70K damage to Elyria home

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A two-family home in Elyria was heavily damaged Wednesday evening after a fire started in the attic. According to Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti, the fire started around 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Lake Avenue. Chief Pronesti said crews were on the scene...
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland Scene

Downtown Cleveland Guerilla Gardeners Exposed!

The day after recent Cleveland State University graduate Jack Brancatelli planted a small garden in a sidewalk hole on Euclid Avenue with two of his former CSU classmates and chums, he was walking home to his campus apartment from the Red Line rapid downtown and saw a News Channel 5 camera crew capturing images of his handiwork.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Company#Parking Garage#Rebar#Wjw#Marine Towers#Fox
WDTN

Fire burns through roof of 100-year-old Coshocton church

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Firefighters put out a fire Friday after it ripped through the roof of a century-old church in Coshocton. Photos taken around 1 p.m. showed flames could not be seen anymore from the outside of Grace Methodist Church, but firefighters on ladders continued to spray water into the building. The roof appears […]
COSHOCTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Cleveland.com

Kids cause extensive vandalism at Coe Lake in Berea

BEREA, Ohio – Berea Safety Director/Law Director Barbara Jones reported to City Council at its May 16 meeting that multiple offenders recently caused significant vandalism at Coe Lake. “There was some major vandalism at Coe Lake about a week ago,” Jones said. “It caused damage to the pavilion and...
BEREA, OH
WDTN

Hatchet attack in Ohio state park leads to shots fired

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Cleveland man was arrested after using a hatchet to attack a visitor to the Jesse Owens State Park. Anthony Charles Senyak, 58, was arrested Sunday for reportedly attacking a man who was watching the lunar eclipse at a campsite in the Jesse Owens State Park, according to the Morgan County […]
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Woman dies after wrong-way crash in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – One woman is dead and another injured after a wrong-way crash in Akron. ODOT video showed the driver of a Nissan Altima enter the freeway the wrong-way back on May 12. “We got the call about 11:40 p.m. Our patrol officers actually saw the violator’s vehicle before the crash,” said Captain David […]
AKRON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy