Shaman King might have ended its rebooted anime series run earlier this year in Japan, but now fans outside of Japan will be able to see how it all ends for themselves as Netflix is hyping up the United States release of the Shaman King reboot's final episodes with a new trailer! The rebooted take on Hiroyuki Takei's original manga series was one of the most notable revivals of last year as the creator was notably holding off on signing onto such a project until it could be adapted completely and up to the creator's reasonably high standards.

COMICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO