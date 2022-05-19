ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Dirty Dancing' star Jennifer Grey says she felt like she was 'tripping on bad drugs' when she had a panic attack on stage

By Esme Mazzeo
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

Jennifer Grey.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

  • Jennifer Grey recalled having a panic attack in 1993 while performing on Broadway.
  • "I felt like I was tripping on bad drugs," the "Dirty Dancing" star said.
  • The show closed soon after, and Grey said it was "the best thing that could ever happen to me."

In an interview for the Chicago Tribune's "My Worst Moment" series, "Dirty Dancing" star Jennifer Grey opened up about one of her first panic attacks and how she felt like she was "tripping on bad drugs" during it.

According to Grey, the panic attack happened while she was performing in the play "The Twilight of the Golds" on Broadway in 1993. The incident began after a stage manager said he forgot to set out prop magazines Grey used.

Even though she knew to improvise, she told the Tribune, "So I go out there, I'm fluffing the pillows. And suddenly something doesn't feel right. And it looks like the lighting has changed. And I start thinking: 'Oh, what's my next line?' I don't know what my next line is."

Grey said the lines began coming out of her mouth even though she didn't remember them, so she never missed a line.

"But I realized everyone on stage with me looked weird. Like they had a flashlight under their chin. Scary, scary lighting. I felt like I was tripping on bad drugs," Grey said. "I think I might have murmured under my breath to one of the other people in the play, 'Help me. Help me. Something's wrong.' I was like, what is happening to me — am I having a stroke?"

Jennifer Grey on "The View."

Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

The "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" star said she continued to go back on stage even though she was terrified to perform the big monologue of the show and had to refuse Valium , a prescription medicine used to treat a range of symptoms including those caused by anxiety, after the stage manager offered her some during intermission.

"I was sober by this point , so I said, 'No, I can't take Valium, I don't take any drugs. I don't drink, I don't take anything,'" she said, adding, "I felt like I was going to die. But I finished the show."

Grey said that going on stage the following night felt nearly "impossible."

"If a hole in the ground had opened up, I would have joyfully jumped into it and taken on an alien ship to another planet," she said. "That's all I wanted, was out."

Grey said she didn't recognize what was happening to her at the time. The show closed days after her panic attack because of bad reviews, according to the actress. She called the show's end "the best thing that could ever happen to me."

Jennifer Grey in 1993.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

"If I could have gone to a hospital instead of finishing the run that week, I would have," Grey said.

Though she chooses not to treat her anxiety with any drugs, she does use "systematic exposure therapy" which is why she said she went on ABC's hit reality show "Dancing With the Stars " in 2010 even though she had "stopped" acting at that point because her anxiety had gotten so bad "it just wasn't worth it anymore."

"When I had my kid, I realized I was telling her that she should do things that are scary and not be afraid to be human, that you're not always great in the beginning," she continued, explaining she went on the dancing competition show to set an example for her daughter.

"I realized I was telling her that she should do things that are scary and not be afraid to be human, that you're not always great in the beginning," she said.

Jennifer Grey and Derek Hough pose at Dancing with the Stars "Season 11 Premiere"

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Grey explained that she didn't put the story of the panic attack in her new memoir "Out of the Corner" because she wrote in detail about many other difficult experiences and thought "nobody can take this much darkness."

In her book, Grey writes about how her nose job almost ruined her career , getting into a car crash in Ireland with then-fiancé Matthew Broderick that killed two people, and her short-lived engagement to Johnny Depp .

"Out of the Corner" is available now.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 23

Gypsy Loomis
2d ago

And why are you back? Too get noticed? You're old and no believes your love stories. You are fake, fake, fake. Go back home.

Reply(2)
7
Valerie Aylward
2d ago

So she's admitting she's taken bad drugs in her life. If I were here I'd concentrate on not tripping over herself!😂🤣😂🤣😂

Reply
4
Pippi Longstocking
2d ago

She looks nothing like she used to. I’d never guess that she was the sister on Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Reply(1)
5
