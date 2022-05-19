ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Washington Local Schools hit by cyberattack

 2 days ago

A cyberattack against Washington Local Schools hit the district's phones, email, internet, Wi-Fi networks, and Google Classroom, the district reported Wednesday night.

"We are working with cyber forensic professionals to assist with the investigation and recovery," the district said in a Facebook post. "Please understand that teachers and staff do not have access to outgoing or incoming calls or email at this time."

Circumstances leading to the cyberattack were not immediately known.

"At this time, we are just beginning to learn some of the details of the attack," the school district said. "As the investigators learn more, we will provide updates."

On Thursday, an emergency phone number will be provided to each school, with that information provided to parents and students.

Washington Local is home to eight elementary schools, two junior highs, Whitmer High School, Whitmer Career and Technology Center, and the Panther Virtual Academy.

The Washington Local School District covers 17 square miles in Toledo and serves approximately 7,000 students, its website details.

