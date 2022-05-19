One Corpus Christi water source could 'curtail or suspend' city's water access

The Lower Colorado River Authority plans to "curtail or suspend" supply to the city of Corpus Christi.

The city said in a news release late Wednesday that it receives 20 percent of its water supply from that source, and that drought affecting that region is causing a domino effect that is radiating into this region. The National Weather Service estimates the drought could continue into the fall, at the latest.

The Colorado River is one of the four sources which is under contract to supply the city of Corpus Christi with water.

The release states that the city plans to draw more water from Lake Texana, Choke Canyon and Lake Corpus Christi to offset the loss, but state that "water quality or service" won't be affected. It is encouraging water conservation, however.

“Five hundred thousand residents in the South Texas region depend on Corpus Christi for water, and we will keep you informed as the severe drought that continues to grip the State of Texas continues,” said Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni said.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo said this development emphasizes the importance of finding a drought-proof water supply. Desalination has been the option most talked about recently.

