Montrose, CO

Montrose Commissioners declare May 18th as ZillaMay Day

By Antonio Clark
 2 days ago

MONTROSE, Colo. ( KREX ) — May 18, 2022, has officially been declared as ZillaMay Day by the Montrose County Commissioners. This declaration was made in honor of ZillaMay Brown and her contributions to the Montrose community.

For 25 years, Mrs. Brown instilled her love and knowledge of history in hundreds of students while serving as a teacher in the Montrose County School District. In addition to this, she is also a lifetime member of the Montrose County Historical Society demonstrating her commitment to the recognition and preservation of the authentic historical record of Montrose County.

Serving as a chair since its 2013 inception, Mrs. Brown was the driving force behind the creation of the Montrose County Historic Landmark Board. Mrs. Brown resigning from her board position to spend more with her family.

The official proclamation took place at the regularly scheduled board of commissioners meeting on Wednesday. There was also a presentation of a book with historical county landmarks as well as a framed photo of the Olathe Co-Op as a Montrose County Designated Historical Landmark.

For more information on the Montrose County Historic Landmark Advisory Board, please visit https://www.montrosecounty.net/688/Historic-Landmark-Advisory-Board .

westernslopenow.com

Fire Station 3 is now complete

After nearly 50 years, Grand Junction Fire Station3 will replace the existing station that’s been in service since 1975, and the new location is right next door. GJFD Fire Chief Ken Watkins says, “We do a lot of time based studies to figure out where the best place to place a fire station based on response times, and really this location was still the best place.”
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Local official urges Gov. Polis to veto new bill

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Last week legislation passed Senate Bill 22-230, Collective Bargaining for Counties. Beginning January 2023, this bill will grant an estimated 36,000 public employees across the state the right to organize, form, or join a union and engage in collective bargaining. It will also give public service workers a seat at […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
