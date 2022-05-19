Montrose Commissioners declare May 18th as ZillaMay Day

MONTROSE, Colo. ( KREX ) — May 18, 2022, has officially been declared as ZillaMay Day by the Montrose County Commissioners. This declaration was made in honor of ZillaMay Brown and her contributions to the Montrose community.

For 25 years, Mrs. Brown instilled her love and knowledge of history in hundreds of students while serving as a teacher in the Montrose County School District. In addition to this, she is also a lifetime member of the Montrose County Historical Society demonstrating her commitment to the recognition and preservation of the authentic historical record of Montrose County.

Serving as a chair since its 2013 inception, Mrs. Brown was the driving force behind the creation of the Montrose County Historic Landmark Board. Mrs. Brown resigning from her board position to spend more with her family.

The official proclamation took place at the regularly scheduled board of commissioners meeting on Wednesday. There was also a presentation of a book with historical county landmarks as well as a framed photo of the Olathe Co-Op as a Montrose County Designated Historical Landmark.

For more information on the Montrose County Historic Landmark Advisory Board, please visit https://www.montrosecounty.net/688/Historic-Landmark-Advisory-Board .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.