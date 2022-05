Montrose, Colo (KREX) — Residents near Government Springs Road and Wildcat Canyon were on high alert Thursday afternoon after a wildland fire started burning in the area. Deana Harms, with the Bureau of Land Management, says, “the fire was reported yesterday, Thursday, May 19th at approximately 3:45 pm, and fire resources were dispatched immediately out there, and they ordered additional resources and engines, little bit of heavy equipment and air resources.”

MONTROSE, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO