Storm Tracker Forecast - Not As Hot Thursday, But Much Higher Fire Danger

Hold onto your hat and use extra caution to avoid any activities that could generate sparks or start a fire today. Low pressure to our east and high pressure to our west are interacting to drive strong north winds, very dry conditions, and critical fire danger across northern California Friday. A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger is set to remain in effect through 8pm Friday in the valley and foothills due to the strong winds, low humidity, and dry fuels. A Wind Advisory is set to stay in effect through 5pm Friday in the valley and through 11am Friday in the foothills and northern Sierra. Sustained winds to 30mph out of the north are projected, and gusts up to 55mph will be possible in the valley early today. Gusts up to 60mph out of the northeast are possible in the foothills and Sierra early today. The strong winds will drive high fire danger, but power outages, travel impacts, and downed trees will also be possible with the gusty winds today. Winds will be strongest through mid morning, and will then become weaker in the afternoon. Skies are clear and temperatures are much cooler than they were Thursday morning. Most areas are starting out 10 to 20 degrees cooler than early Thursday for the start of your Friday. A Frost Advisory is set to stay in effect through 9am Friday in Trinity County. Valley areas are mostly starting out in the 50's, while foothill areas dipped into the 40's to 50's overnight, and mountain areas have mostly dipped into the upper 20's to upper 30's. High temperatures are also projected to be a little cooler than they were on Thursday. Valley areas will climb into the low to mid 80's, while foothill and mountain areas have high temperatures in the 60's to 70's.

TRINITY COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO