Storm Tracker Forecast - Not As Hot Thursday, But Much Higher Fire Danger

actionnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur weather felt more like summer than spring Wednesday...

www.actionnewsnow.com

actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Critical fire danger Friday & a major warming trend ahead

Hold onto your hat and use extra caution to avoid any activities that could generate sparks or start a fire today. Low pressure to our east and high pressure to our west are interacting to drive strong north winds, very dry conditions, and critical fire danger across northern California Friday. A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger is set to remain in effect through 8pm Friday in the valley and foothills due to the strong winds, low humidity, and dry fuels. A Wind Advisory is set to stay in effect through 5pm Friday in the valley and through 11am Friday in the foothills and northern Sierra. Sustained winds to 30mph out of the north are projected, and gusts up to 55mph will be possible in the valley early today. Gusts up to 60mph out of the northeast are possible in the foothills and Sierra early today. The strong winds will drive high fire danger, but power outages, travel impacts, and downed trees will also be possible with the gusty winds today. Winds will be strongest through mid morning, and will then become weaker in the afternoon. Skies are clear and temperatures are much cooler than they were Thursday morning. Most areas are starting out 10 to 20 degrees cooler than early Thursday for the start of your Friday. A Frost Advisory is set to stay in effect through 9am Friday in Trinity County. Valley areas are mostly starting out in the 50's, while foothill areas dipped into the 40's to 50's overnight, and mountain areas have mostly dipped into the upper 20's to upper 30's. High temperatures are also projected to be a little cooler than they were on Thursday. Valley areas will climb into the low to mid 80's, while foothill and mountain areas have high temperatures in the 60's to 70's.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
mendocinobeacon.com

Map: Red flag warning extends into Bay Area

A red flag warning in effect for California’s Central Valley extends into the Bay Area, indicating heightened risk of wildfire through Friday evening, the National Weather Service says. In the area shown in pink on the map above, gusty winds and low humidity are expected from 11 a.m. Thursday...
ENVIRONMENT
actionnewsnow.com

Power restored to all PG&E customers who lost power Friday morning

UPDATE 3:15 p.m. - All power has been restored to the customers who lost power Friday morning. UPDATE 11:54 a.m. - Power has been restored to the customers who lost power near Red Bluff, Redding and Forbestown. The 570 customers in eastern Glenn and Colusa counties are still without power.
REDDING, CA
NBC Bay Area

Winds, Dryness Raise Fire Concerns in Northern California

Gusty winds, low humidity and drying vegetation will bring fire danger to a large swath of the Northern California interior this week, forecasters said Wednesday. A fire weather watch will be in effect from Thursday morning through Friday evening, the National Weather Service’s Sacramento office said. Forecasters said gusty...
SACRAMENTO, CA
stevenscountytimes.com

Destructive storm causes heavy damage in area

Thursday’s multiple storms that rolled across western and southwestern Minnesota last Thursday “formed in a volatile air mass, as record-breaking heat and humidity gripped areas from southern Minnesota on south and west,” according to the Department of Natural Resources Climate Journal reported. However, the early morning storms...
MORRIS, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

Fisherman catches catfish that sets new South Dakota record

UNION COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A fisherman recently made the catch of a lifetime in southeast South Dakota. Ethan Evink of Hospers, Iowa caught a massive flathead catfish in the Missouri River in Union County, according to Game, Fish and Parks officials. The fish came in at 51.5 inches along with a girth of 32.5 inches - and weighed a whopping 67 pounds, 8 ounces.
UNION COUNTY, SD
cbs3duluth.com

Storms topple trees, leave 7,000 without power across Northland

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - About 7,000 homes were without power Wednesday night after a line of storms moved through northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Areas hardest hit included just north of Duluth, as well as Iron County, Wisconsin and Gogebic County in the UP. Crews from Minnesota Power, Lake Country...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Sacramento

‘It’s A Pretty Trying Time’: Shipping Crisis Hits California’s Walnut Industry, Forces Some Local Farmers To Turn To Other Crops

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Bulldozers are taking down acres of trees in a Yolo County orchard that’s grown walnuts for years. California is known worldwide for its walnuts — producing 720,000 tons last year alone. But right now, some growers are giving up on the classic California crop. Branch by branch, acre by acre, walnut trees that were in place for more than a decade at Bullseye Farms in Woodland are now destroyed. “We farm a little over 1,000 acres of walnuts and we’re removing 500,” said Nick Edsall, the orchard manager of Bullseye Farms. Edsall said the decision wasn’t easy. It took seven years...
WOODLAND, CA
ABC10

350: The new area code you'll be seeing in the 209 area

STOCKTON, Calif. — A new number will be coming to counties using the 209 area code. Also known as an overlay, the area 350 might be popping up more often for calls in counties like San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Calaveras and Amador, among others. The move comes from the California...
STOCKTON, CA
Kool AM

Maine, New Hampshire, & Massachusetts Could See Scorching Summer

Hopefully, you are a fan of warmer weather. If not, you are going to have a really rough summer. Why? Because meteorologists at the National Weather Service are predicting that we could see a much warmer than normal summer for most of the country, including Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and the rest of the New England states.
MAINE STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Cal Fire to suspend burn permits in El Dorado, Alpine counties

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The increasing fire danger due to continued drought and hotter, drier conditions in the region has prompted Cal Fire to suspend all burn permits for outdoor residential burning within Alpine, Amador, El Dorado, Sacramento, and San Joaquin counties, officials announced Thursday morning. The suspension...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Sacramento goes dark in power outage, Legislature delayed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A power outage in Sacramento that left much of the city's downtown area in the dark delayed the start of California's Legislature. Utility crews worked Thursday to replace a transformer and the outage delayed legislators from starting work for about half an hour. The Sacramento...
SACRAMENTO, CA
UPI News

New Mexico wildfires close down three national forests

May 19 (UPI) -- Wildfires throughout New Mexico have led the U.S. Forest Service to partially or fully shutter three national forests in the northern and western parts of the state. The fires completely closed the Carson National Forest, located mostly in Rio Arriba and Taos counties, and the nearby...
