In 2008 I was kidnapped and raped. It was not until June 2021 that I came forward, reported my story and started my path to justice. It took me over 10 years to come to terms with what happened to me. At this time, I also saw my assailant become a respected member of our community, and I could no longer sit back and allow him to potentially harm more women. When I told my story, I eventually found out I was one of at least three of his victims.

OHIO STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO