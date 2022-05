KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dozens of intersections in Kalamazoo will be getting safety improvements, thanks to a grant awarded by the Michigan Department of Transportation. Audible pedestrian speakers and improved crosswalk markings will be added at 40 signalized intersections, and backplates and wire tethers will be installed on traffic signals at 44 intersections, said the city of Kalamazoo. In all, 75 intersections will get the upgrades, with some getting both backplates and audible pedestrian speakers.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO