Sound Decision has a ribbon cutting

By Editorials
 2 days ago
Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce CEO Jed Metzger helps Ambyr Rose and Todd Riegle cut the ribbon at Sound Decision at 2021 Allentown Road.

LIMA — Scissors snipping and applause from those in attendance could be heard as the ribbon was cut on Wednesday for the opening of Sound Decision at 2021 Allentown Road. The new business aims to provide hearing testing and supply hearing instruments that can tell you if you are experiencing hearing loss and what can be done to remedy the situation.

Todd Riegle, who has been in the industry for thirty-one years, stresses that people need to be aware of any hearing loss. They should seek help “any time they notice any difficulty. Spend about an hour with us, we’ll be able to do an evaluation. There’s no cost associated with it. We’ll be able to let them know if there’s a loss. And if there is a loss, we’ll be able to give them options for treating.”

Technology has changed the hearing aid business profoundly. Riegle explains, “There’s many levels of technology and we try to fit that technology not based necessarily on loss but how active a person is, how socially difficult their situations are. Sometimes that allows us to dictate what is best for them. We sometimes allow patients to do a demo in their own environment. What’s important to us is that be it at your kitchen table, church, your favorite restaurant, whatever social interactions you have, that’s where we want to know that we’re able to provide demonstrable improvement. So after a person is wearing them for maybe a weekend or a week they can come back and we can kind of go from there and establish if it fits their need or not. If not we have other alternatives.”

Business hours are Monday through Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more information call 419-223-2756.

Reach Dean Brown at 567-242-0409

