Dallas, TX

Dallas ISD Names Lone Finalist For Superintendent Job

By Staff Report
peoplenewspapers.com
 2 days ago

Austin ISD Superintendent and former Dallas ISD chief of school leadership Dr. Stephanie Elizalde was named the lone finalist for the top job in Dallas ISD Wednesday. The state requires a 21-day review period after naming a finalist before hiring a new superintendent. If confirmed, Elizalde would be the district's second...

www.peoplenewspapers.com

peoplenewspapers.com

Betsy Gessell Larkin

Betsy Gessell Larkin, 80, of Dallas, TX, passed away on May 1, 2022 – the 29th anniversary of her father's death. Mother of three, Cookie Grandma to six grandchildren and one great-grandson, she lived 80 years and deserves to be beautifully remembered. She was a military spouse, a...
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Dallas CASA Hosts Cherish the Children Luncheon

WFAA-TV anchor Cynthia Izaguirre and Dallas Maverick CEO Cynt Marshall spoke before a sold-out crowd of 400 at Dallas CASA's Cherish the Children luncheon May 6 about their commitments and connections to children in foster care. "I know firsthand what it means to show up for a child because...
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Party Hopping

What do you do when Lonna Rae Silverman donates a collection of Western novels to your luxury senior living community? Throw a party. The Preston of Park Cities celebrated the gift to The Preston Library with a Western Day on March 29. Joanna Wasserman, chair of the community's library committee,...
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Medical City Dallas Ranks First in Cardiac Surgery in Texas

Medical City Dallas and Medical City Heart Hospital are ranked first in Texas for adult cardiac surgery, named by Healthgrades, an online resource with information about hospitals, physicians, and health care providers. To land on this ranking, Healthgrades looked into clinical performances for almost 4,500 hospitals across the country, examining...
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Donors Needed For Dak (And Others)

Highland Park Middle School teacher and coach Adam Lopez is used to overcoming challenges when it comes to sports but is now facing a challenge of a different sort in finding a bone marrow donor for his 4-year-old son, Dak. Lopez said Dak was diagnosed with an aggressive form of...
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Open Houses to Check Out May 21-22

Escape the heat this weekend by ducking into these open houses. And if you find your dream home in the process? So be it. 5423 Tanbark Rd., Dallas. Stunning country French home in Russwood Acres on a large lot with an outdoor kitchen, pool, and generator. The open floor plan, vaulted and lifted ceilings, beautiful wood floors and double French doors are just a few of the special features of this home. The kitchen boasts a Dacor gas cooktop, custom vent-a-hood, pot filler, ice maker, farm sink, large island, and wine fridge that is open to the breakfast area and den. The primary bedroom suite has a sitting area that overlooks the courtyard. The primary bath is spacious with a pool view and a large walk-in closet. The outdoor living area is covered with double screens. The backyard is landscaped with a pool and side yard. Five bedrooms/ four-and-a-half baths. $2.1 million. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard, St. Mark's, The Winston School, Grace Academy, The Lamplighter School, Hockaday, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Ursuline. Open house: Saturday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
DALLAS, TX

