Dallas ISD Names Lone Finalist For Superintendent Job

Escape the heat this weekend by ducking into these open houses. And if you find your dream home in the process? So be it. 5423 Tanbark Rd., Dallas. Stunning country French home in Russwood Acres on a large lot with an outdoor kitchen, pool, and generator. The open floor plan, vaulted and lifted ceilings, beautiful wood floors and double French doors are just a few of the special features of this home. The kitchen boasts a Dacor gas cooktop, custom vent-a-hood, pot filler, ice maker, farm sink, large island, and wine fridge that is open to the breakfast area and den. The primary bedroom suite has a sitting area that overlooks the courtyard. The primary bath is spacious with a pool view and a large walk-in closet. The outdoor living area is covered with double screens. The backyard is landscaped with a pool and side yard. Five bedrooms/ four-and-a-half baths. $2.1 million. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard, St. Mark’s, The Winston School, Grace Academy, The Lamplighter School, Hockaday, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Ursuline. Open house: Saturday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO