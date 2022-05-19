ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Elite Makes AEW Debut, Faces Samoa Joe on Dynamite

By Jeremy Thomas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE alumnus Johnny Elite was the Joker in the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, facing Samoa Joe in the opening match of this week’s AEW Dynamite. Elite, the former John Morrison, made his debut for the company on Wednesday night’s show. He faced off with Joe and put up a valiant...

wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Comments On Naomi And Sasha Banks Walking Out On WWE

During the latest episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his thoughts on Naomi and Sasha Banks walking out on WWE during RAW this week. The Women’s Tag Team Champions left the arena in the middle of the show after handing their titles to John Laurinaitis, which forced a change to the main event. It was originally set to be a six-pack challenge featuring them both, but that was altered to a singles match between Becky Lynch and Asuka instead. WWE released a statement claiming that the women felt unsafe working against two of the talents and that they had felt disrespected.
411mania.com

WWE Suspends Sasha Banks & Naomi Indefinitely, Merchandise Removed

UPDATED: WWE has taken an additional step toward Sasha Banks and Naomi over their walking out of Raw, removing their merchandise sections from WWE Shop. As PWInsider originally noted, all of Banks and Naomi’s merchandise has been pulled from the website and their sections no longer exist. Searching for either star comes up with no results.
wrestlingrumors.net

Update On Naomi’s WWE Contract Status Amid Walkout

That’s one way to fix things. The biggest WWE story of the week has been Naomi and Sasha Banks walking out on the company this week on Monday Night Raw. This opens up a variety of questions, including what it means for the wrestlers’ futures. It is not clear what WWE is planning to do with them at the moment, but there might be a detail that changes the situation for one of them.
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Spotted For The First Time Since WWE RAW Walkout

Sasha Banks was spotted at a Steve Aoki concert Friday night, in what was her first public sighting since her walkout from Monday’s RAW. As seen in the video clip below, Banks appeared to be having a blast at the concert, flexing her biceps before chugging down a bottle of water. A fan who attended the concert shared the clip.
Samoa Joe
411mania.com

WWE Releases Medical Update on RK-Bro Following SmackDown

– As previously reported, The Usos beat RK-Bro on last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown to unify the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The Usos are now undisputed tag team champions. Following SmackDown, WWE issued a storyline announcement for Riddle and Randy Orton, noting they both underwent medical evaluations following the post-match attack by The Bloodline.
wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Superstar Reuniting With Xavier Woods On UpUpDownDown

UpUpDownDown fans can rejoice, for Tyler Breeze will be returning to the YouTube channel next week for the return of Battle of the Brands. Breeze’s return was announced in a new video released by UUDD host Xavier Woods, who had been teasing a special announcement regarding the future of the channel.
411mania.com

Note On Plans For Roman Reigns’ Next Opponents (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has lined up plans for Roman Reigns’ next three opponents for the next three WWE PPVs. According to the report, he will defend against Matt Riddle on July 2 at the Money in the Bank PPV. His next opponent will be Randy Orton at Summerslam on July 30. Then, he will face Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on September 3.
wrestlingrumors.net

Huge Title Change On SmackDown, Two Titles Might Be Going Away

History has been made! Title changes are some of the most important things that you will see in wrestling, though some of them are a lot bigger than others. You know one of the bigger ones when you see them and the right kind of change can make a huge difference for everyone involved. That was the case again this week, as not only did a title change happen, but a title might have been eliminated.
WWE
ClutchPoints

WWE Hall of Famer REFUSED offer for Ric Flair comeback match

Ric Flair’s comeback match was supposed to feature Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat in Starrcast V in July, but The Dragon refused the offer. It’s all but sure now that the 73-year-old “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair is going back to the ring for another match. While we originally reported that Ric Flair’s match is going to be at AEW, it appears that’s not the case. Instead, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer will be wrestling his “Last Match” in Starrcast V on July 31 inside the Nashville Grounds. The official match info about the “Last Match” is not yet revealed, but the promotion is promising that The Nature Boy will walk down the aisle with a new custom-made robe and with all the pomp and circumstance that made Naitch the man he is. We don’t know yet who he’s wrestling with, but now we know who could have been.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

William Regal Would Sacrifice Roster Budget To Sign Former WWE Star

Ever since his departure from WWE, fans have been abuzz about what lies ahead for Cesaro. During the latest episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, William Regal joined the show to talk about what he views as one of WWE’s biggest losses of this year. Regal spent so much time around Cesaro during his time as the general manager of NXT and put the Swiss Superman on a shortlist of talent he would put his reputation on the line for.
WWE
aiptcomics

Bryan Danielson suffers leg injury at AEW Rampage tapings

AEW star Bryan Danielson appeared to have injured his leg at the Rampage taping that took place after AEW Dynamite last night, according to fans in the arena, in an unusual way: his leg got stuck between the ring and the entrance ramp, requiring several producers and agents to try to help free him over the course of “a long time”.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Major Update On Triple H’s WWE Status

Last year it was announced that Triple H had to undergo emergency surgery after he suffered a cardiac event and he officially confirmed that he is retired from in-ring competition on the road to WrestleMania 38. Triple H kicked off night 2 of WrestleMania 38 when he left his boots...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Stephanie McMahon Announces Leave Of Absence From WWE

In a shocking turn of events, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon announced this afternoon that she is stepping away from WWE for the foreseeable future. McMahon released a statement on Twitter announcing the move, while also signaling she would eventually return to her post. “As of tomorrow, I am...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Reaction To Stephanie McMahon Stepping Down

Earlier this Friday, WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon unexpectedly announced she was taking a leave of absence from her position in WWE, though she stated she would at some point return. As it turns out, the announcement was just as shocking to people within WWE as it was outside the company.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Next Three Challengers For Roman Reigns Reportedly Revealed

Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and everyone is waiting to see who will be challenging him for the belts next. It seems that WWE has a plan for his next three challengers as the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Riddle is set to challenge Reigns at Money in the Bank, followed by Randy Orton at SummerSlam and Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. However, it’s being said that plans for those three matches are not set in stone.
WWE
411mania.com

Ric Flair Says He’s Not Returning To Wrestling For The Money

In the latest episode of his To Be the Man podcast (via Fightful), Ric Flair spoke about his return to the ring this July and said he’s not doing it because he needs the money. Here are highlights:. On those concerned about him ruining his legacy: “For the 30%...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Addresses Ric Flair’s Decision To Wrestle One More Match

During the latest episode of the Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his thoughts on Ric Flair returning to the ring. It was announced this week that the Nature Boy will compete in one final match this summer. “From a nostalgic perspective, I think that’s got wings, I think...
PWMania

Former WWE Producer Questions If There Is Money In The Wrestling Business

Former WWE Producer “Road Dogg” Brian James discussed the AEW product in an interview with WrestleZone.com. “They’re really good [The Gunn Club]. They’re learning how to work. It’s not to get Uncle Dave [Meltzer] to give them a five star match, it’s to be entertaining. It’s to entertain people. If you ask me, that’s the name of the game. If there was money in wrestling, Tony Khan wouldn’t have had to buy Ring Of Honor back. It would have never gone out of business, because they had great wrestling. But, people wanna be entertained too. You gotta give them a little glitz and glamour. You gotta give them a little carny.”
WWE
PWMania

Vince McMahon Comments On Andre The Giant

Today would have been the 76th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon took to Twitter today to celebrate The Eighth Wonder of The World. “A once-in-a-lifetime athlete and an extraordinary friend. Here’s to the incomparable Andre the Giant on what would...
