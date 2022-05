HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After an afternoon that saw Grand Island tie a 1934 record of 96 degrees, we will make a transition to much cooler weather as a cold front moves out of northwest Nebraska and sweeps across the state this evening. Cooler temperatures, gusty northwwest winds and the chance for some showers and thunderstorms will be the end result. Storms will be limited for the Tri-Cities area due to warmer air aloft and modest moisture, with the better dynamics for storms positioned north and east of the area. Storms are forecast to pop just around and to the north of Grand Island by mid evening and push east into an area more condusive for better development.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO