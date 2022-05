PLEASANT LAKE, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a group of people in connection with an assault. According to authorities, six to seven people had assaulted another person just before 4 p.m. Sunday at Pleasant Lake County Park, just south of Styles Road. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that both the victim and the assailants were adolescents.

JACKSON COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO