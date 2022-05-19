Inferno engulfs trailer in Altavista

An explosion in a house fire in Hurt injured two firefighters on Friday. The Hurt Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call for the fire at 6:42 p.m. and arrived to find the single-story home ablaze, with heavy fire visible on two sides. The Hurt VFD reports that “approximately 15 minutes into the incident, there was an explosion inside the residence coming from multiple oxygen tanks that were stored inside the home, which resulted in the injury of two Hurt Fire Department firefighters. Both firefighters went to a local hospital as a result of the explosion.”

HURT, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO