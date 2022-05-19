ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altavista, VA

Inferno engulfs trailer in Altavista

By Jeffrey Westbrook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sing-wide trailer on the 300 block of Peerman School Road, Altavista, went up in flames on Saturday evening. Altavista Fire Company and the Evington Volunteer Fire Department received a dispatch...

Related
Explosion in Hurt fire injures firefighter

An explosion in a house fire in Hurt injured two firefighters on Friday. The Hurt Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call for the fire at 6:42 p.m. and arrived to find the single-story home ablaze, with heavy fire visible on two sides. The Hurt VFD reports that “approximately 15 minutes into the incident, there was an explosion inside the residence coming from multiple oxygen tanks that were stored inside the home, which resulted in the injury of two Hurt Fire Department firefighters. Both firefighters went to a local hospital as a result of the explosion.”
HURT, VA
41-year-old man dead after Lynchburg motorcycle crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Lynchburg early Saturday morning, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Authorities say the incident happened at about 4:49 a.m. in the 1900-block of Fort Avenue and involved 41-year-old Jermaine Lamont Jones, of Lynchburg. Investigators have confirmed that...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Lynchburg Fire Dept. responds to house fire on Grady Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department responded to a house fire early Friday. According to authorities the fire is at a home in the 700 block of Grady Street and started just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Our ABC13 crew on the scene reported significant damage to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
One dead after motorcycle crash in Lynchburg early Saturday morning

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One person died at the scene of a motorcycle crash in the 1900 block of Fort Avenue early Saturday morning. According to Lynchburg Police, the driver of a motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed before the vehicle left the road and hit a utility pole. The motorcycle was the only vehicle within the crash.
LYNCHBURG, VA
ACPD identifies two killed in Thursday crash on US 29 at I-64

Albemarle County, VA – At approximately 5:32 pm, on Thursday, May 19, 2022, units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Albemarle County Police Department responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash on Monacan Trail Road at the I-64 interchange. The driver of one vehicle, 34-year-old Bryan Daniel Warrick,...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Woman driving the wrong way on US 29 in Amherst: Video

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A woman was caught on camera driving the wrong way on US 29 in Amherst Friday afternoon. According to the Amherst Police Dept. the driver was headed northbound in a southbound lane. "I don't know what her deal was. We pulled up to her,...
AMHERST, VA
Phillips first female paid firefighter at Pulaski Fire Department

In meeting nineteen-year-old Madison Phillips, you would never guess that her choice of careers is that of a firefighter. She is the first paid full-time female firefighter in the Town of Pulaski. Her winsome smile and quiet demeanor disguise her courageous decision to follow the lead of several of her family members in the dangerous pursuit of helping people in distress.
PULASKI, VA
2 dead, 1 injured in Albemarle County crash near I-64

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - Two people are dead and one injured after a horrific crash near the Route 29 and Interstate 64 interchange in Albemarle County Thursday. Albemarle County Police and Fire and Rescue teams arrived on Monacan Trail Road near I-64 around 5:30 p.m. There were four people involved in the crash; two died, one was brought to UVA hospital with “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries”, and one person walked away without any injuries.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Deputies recognized for commendable acts

Three Danville Sheriff’s Office Deputies were recently recognized for their commendable actions. •Last fall, Master Deputy Richard Simmons was operating a Sheriff’s Office vehicle with an inmate in custody and avoided being struck by a motorist who ran a red light. The motorist struck another vehicle and flipped two times at the intersection of River Street and the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge. MD Simmons assisted getting a motorist out of a vehicle and prevented an additional crash by securing the vehicle.
DANVILLE, VA
Bedford Sheriff to give update on infant death investigation

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff will give an update Friday morning on a death investigation involving an infant. On Tuesday, deputies responded to the 2700 block of Saunders Road on reports of an unresponsive 2-month-old. Sheriff Mike Miller told reporters the next day that "despite...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Juveniles facing charges after several mailboxes vandalized

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A group of juveniles is accused of vandalizing more than 60 mailboxes in the Lake Monticello area. According to the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office, the incidents occurred in the early morning hours of Thursday. Working with the Lake Monticello Police Department, the sheriff’s...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
Public help sought for Bedford County burglary

On May 10, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office took a residential burglary report from the Woodhaven Drive area of Bedford County. During the investigation, it was determined that the burglary occurred during the daylight hours on April 11. Four African American males forced entry to the house while one was armed and displaying a handgun. Multiple firearms were stolen from the residence during the burglary.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Lynchburg District Traffic Alerts: Week of May 23-27

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Lawnmower, trailer stolen in Franklin County

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — A lawnmower and trailer were reported stolen in Franklin County earlier this month. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a 2016 Husqvarna Zero Turn Riding lawnmower and a 2017 Nexhaul trailer were stolen between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on May 5 from the 5300 block of Franklin Street in Rocky Mount.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
SUV catches fire in Bedford County parking garage

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Firefighters were able to quickly put out an SUV fire in a parking garage in Bedford County on Tuesday. The Bedford Fire Department arrived on the scene of the fire on East Depot Street at about 1:35 p.m.. Crews were able to mark the...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

