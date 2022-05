Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and everyone is waiting to see who will be challenging him for the belts next. It seems that WWE has a plan for his next three challengers as the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Riddle is set to challenge Reigns at Money in the Bank, followed by Randy Orton at SummerSlam and Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. However, it’s being said that plans for those three matches are not set in stone.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO