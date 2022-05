The Boston Red Sox and three other teams at .500 or below are primed to rebound from their slow starts to the 2022 season. About a fourth of the season is completed for all MLB teams. Memorial Day is the unofficial point that many fans regard as the date on the calendar when the standings hold some importance. With the holiday approaching in another week and a half, it could be a time when Boston Red Sox fans either go into full panic mode or begin to believe this team has something left to prove.

