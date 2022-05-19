Health district director receives United Way award

I read with interest the Herald Courier article of May 13, outlining the possible extension of Amtrak passenger rail service to Southwest Virginia. The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation study of the proposed service expansion from Christiansburg to Bristol, calls for establishing stations not only in Bristol but also along the Interstate 81 corridor communities of Abingdon, Marion, Wytheville, Pulaski and Radford. The article quotes Bristol Virginia Chamber of Commerce President Beth Rhinehart expressing concern that the planned two-minute stops in those towns would add 18 minutes to the time that it took for the train to travel from Bristol to Christiansburg.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO