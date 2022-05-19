ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

Health district director receives United Way award

By Bristol Herald Courier
heraldcourier.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Karen Shelton was honored with the Woman of Distinction Award from the Southwest Virginia United Way on Wednesday night as part of the group’s annual Impact Awards. The ceremony at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon was the first since 2019...

heraldcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
heraldcourier.com

Third annual State Street Tattoo Fest leaves its mark on Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — With the distinctive sound of needles on skin, 80 tattoo artists from across the United States kicked off the third annual State Street Tattoo Fest Friday afternoon. The State Street Tattoo Fest is a weekend-long event taking place on the second floor of The Foundation at...
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

City hires a consultant to deal with benzene issues at the landfill

BRISTOL, Va. – A city consultant has notified BVU it is working to develop strategies to mitigate benzene emissions from the city landfill. SCS Engineers said, as of April 18, the firm had a contract with the city to provide professional services related to the city landfill, in a May 18 letter to BVU water and wastewater Manager Phillip King.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Abingdon finance director says town is paying $750,000 each year to support county residents

Abingdon’s budget may soon require higher fees, the town’s director of finance told the Abingdon Town Council during Thursdays’ meeting. “The town can no longer take on things that we can’t have a revenue stream for,” Steve Trotman, the town’s director of finance, said. “We provide tremendous services for residents, but many times the charges for those services are 15 and 20 years old, but yet our costs are 2022 and 2023.”
ABINGDON, VA
heraldcourier.com

Senior living center establishes a nursery for Alzheimer's patients

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Caregivers at Dominion Senior Living of Bristol surprised their residents by presenting them with a nursery and throwing them a baby shower Thursday. Nicole Briggs, the newly arrived executive director of Dominion Senior Living of Bristol, explained the importance of creating immersive spaces in memory care facilities.
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lee County, VA
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Society
City
Abingdon, VA
Lee County, VA
Health
Abingdon, VA
Health
Abingdon, VA
Society
heraldcourier.com

Watch Now: Abingdon herbalist finds sweet success with custom tea blends

ABINGDON, Va.---Two years after opening Appalachian Teas & Botanicals, community herbalist Lori Briscoe is celebrating a flourishing Abingdon business, a dream she’s been cultivating ever since she was a girl listening to stories about medicinal herbs from her grandfather. A cozy aromatic tea room in the back of Wolf...
ABINGDON, VA
heraldcourier.com

Monument to pay tribute to story of 'God's marvelous grace'

A Korean man who as a boy took up an American soldier’s offer to receive an education in the United States will forever be linked to Bristol and Southwest Virginia. Dr. Billy Kim was a house boy aiding American troops during the Korean War when he met the late U.S. Army Sgt. Carl Lee Powers of Dante, Virginia. The two struck up a kinship so strong Powers ended up sending Kim to America to be educated at a Christian school in South Carolina, which set Kim on a path to becoming a renowned pastor and evangelist.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Tennessee High graduates 240 seniors

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Tennessee High School community gathered at the Stone Castle on Friday night to celebrate the achievements of the 240 seniors that make up the Tennessee High graduating class of 2022. During the commencement ceremony, four members of the graduating class took the stage to reminisce...
TENNESSEE STATE
heraldcourier.com

Your View | Passenger rail extension isn’t just about Bristol

I read with interest the Herald Courier article of May 13, outlining the possible extension of Amtrak passenger rail service to Southwest Virginia. The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation study of the proposed service expansion from Christiansburg to Bristol, calls for establishing stations not only in Bristol but also along the Interstate 81 corridor communities of Abingdon, Marion, Wytheville, Pulaski and Radford. The article quotes Bristol Virginia Chamber of Commerce President Beth Rhinehart expressing concern that the planned two-minute stops in those towns would add 18 minutes to the time that it took for the train to travel from Bristol to Christiansburg.
BRISTOL, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Shelton
heraldcourier.com

Harshbarger says FDA know of formula shortage potential in November

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger of Kingsport held a “Coffee with your Congresswoman” event at Northeast State Community College Friday morning with a roomful of constituents from the Tri-Cities region in attendance. “There's a lot going on,” Harshbarger said in her opening remarks. “Every day...
KINGSPORT, TN
heraldcourier.com

WATCH NOW: 2022 Thompson Award Finalist: Lara McClanahan, Honaker

HONAKER, Va. – Honaker’s Lara McClanahan was shaped by a life-changing nightmare in the eighth grade. Just as McClanahan was preparing to meet new friends and enroll in new classes, her father Mark underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery. “It was heartbreaking,” Lara McClanahan said. “But we’re a strong...
HONAKER, VA
heraldcourier.com

Pappy Thompson Award: Justice Musser, Tennessee High

BRISTOL, Tenn. – There are those tough, heart-wrenching moments in life that forever remain seared in one’s mind, the feeling of pain and sadness never really leaving when the memories come flooding back. Justice Musser experienced not one, but two, such life-altering experiences during his senior year at...
TENNESSEE STATE
heraldcourier.com

Top 5 'Must Sees' at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum

BRISTOL, Va. – This year is the 95th anniversary of the legendary 1927 Bristol Sessions, known as the “Big Bang” of country music. Since 2014, the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in downtown Bristol, Virginia has been carrying on the city’s musical heritage and the lasting legacy of those storied recordings from 1927 that featured artists like The Carter Family, Jimmie Rodgers and Ernest Stoneman.
BRISTOL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Virginia#Live Event#Higher Education#Covid#American Electric Power#Community Partner Of
heraldcourier.com

Prep Roundup for May 19

The Greene Devils are tough to tame. Tennessee High dropped a 5-0 TSSAA Region 1-AA championship game match at Greeneville on Thursday night. Greeneville (13-5-3) took a 3-0 lead at halftime and added two more in the second half. Brady Quillen, Spencer Robinson, David Fisher, Austin Beets and Landyn White...
GREENE COUNTY, TN
heraldcourier.com

Tennessee High qualifies for state tennis tournament

Ellyson Kovacs won a singles match and combined with Keona Fielitz to win in doubles as well, leading Tennessee High to a 5-2 TSSAA Class AA sectional victory at Farragut on Wednesday afternoon. Tennessee High qualified for the Class AA state tournament at Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro on May...
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
heraldcourier.com

Sub-state baseball games on Friday for Tennessee High, Sullivan East

In a week that has been nothing short of terrific for Tennessee High’s baseball team, the bunch from Bristol can make it even more memorable this evening by booking a trip to Murfreesboro. The Vikings (26-9) host the Gibbs Eagles (13-22) today at 5 p.m. in a TSSAA Class...
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Back-to-back home runs lift Tennessee High to Region 1-3A softball title

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Call it the perfect time for Lily Ware’s first varsity home run. The Tennessee High freshman followed up a game-tying home run by Nikki Duncan with one of her own, capping off a thrilling 7-6 Region 1-3A championship victory over Greeneville on Wednesday evening at Rotary Park.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Marion limits Tazewell to two hits in SWD baseball semis

BRISTOL, Va. – Marion High School ace pitcher Ryan Perkins didn’t have impeccable control on Thursday, but the sophomore was still more than good enough to help the Scarlet Hurricanes earn a quality victory. Perkins overcame five walks in five innings and combined with reliever Jack Pugh on...
MARION, VA
heraldcourier.com

Castlewood defeats Twin Springs in Cumberland baseball tourney

CASTLEWOOD, Va. – Ryan Salyers was on the mound for Castlewood High School and head coach Brian Summers of the Blue Devils exhibited a sunny disposition as is usually the case. “I wake up in the morning smiling when he’s on the mound,” Summers said. Summers was...
CASTLEWOOD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy