WENATCHEE — One of the two juveniles charged in the $20,000 burglary of a Malaga gun shop has pleaded guilty to the crime. The 14-year-old from East Wenatchee entered a plea Thursday in Chelan County Juvenile Court to one felony count of first-degree burglary, plus three counts of firearm theft. Juvenile prosecutors agreed to drop 21 other theft charges related to the April break-in, in which the youth suspects shot the locks off a door with a shotgun, then smashed display cases to seize an estimated 24 handguns and long guns.

MALAGA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO