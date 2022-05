WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Museum of Aviation will host the Warbird Tour this weekend, May 20-22. The star of the event is the B-17 Flying Fortress, one of four still in flyable condition, but the event will also feature other aircraft including a P-51 Mustang. The group responsible for bringing this event to Middle Georgia is the Commemorative Air Force, an all volunteer group that’s made it its mission to restore and preserve many different types of World War II combat aircraft in order to help educate and inspire people.

