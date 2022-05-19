ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu named to the NBA’s All-Rookie 2nd team

By Larry Hawley
 2 days ago

CHICAGO – One of the biggest storylines of the Bulls’ 2021-2022 season was the local player who played for his hometown team and made an immediate impact.

Ayo Dosunmu did that as a starter and coming off the bench for the team as a rookie, making the second-round pick one of the steals of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Now the league is recognizing the Chicago native’s efforts in his first professional season.

On Wednesday, the former Morgan Park High School and University of Illinois star was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie second team as he garnered two first team votes and 71 for the second team. He joined the Pelicans’ Herbert Jones, Thunder’s Josh Giddey, Nuggets’ Bones Hyland, and Pacers’ Chris Duarte on the second team.

Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes (Raptors) joined Cade Cunningham (Pistons), Evan Mobley (Cavaliers), Franz Wagner (Magic), and Jalen Green (Rockets) on the first team.

Dosunmu played in 77 games with 40 starts in his first season with the Bulls as he was valuable not only as a player off the bench but also as a spot starter on a team that dealt with a number of injuries. He averaged 8.8 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game in 27.4 minutes of play per game in the regular season.

In the first round playoff series against the Bucks, saw 17.2 minutes of action, averaging four points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per contest. Dosunmu made his first career playoff start in Game 5 against Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum.

