As the most-visited state park in Missouri, Roaring River drew more than 1.9 million visitors last year. Most come for the rainbow trout-stocked river that flows through the park, but others are attracted by the hiking trails, the hatchery tour, the wildlife programs at the Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center and a first-rate lodge and restaurant that would be at home in a national park.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO