Columbia, MO

Voting has started for a potential union at the Daniel Boone Regional Library

By ABC 17 News Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Workers at the Daniel Boone Regional Library have started voting on if they...

Missouri Independent

Missouri proposes ‘permit lite’ for leaking coal ash dumps | Opinion

Our environmental safeguards are being decimated by none other than the agency meant to protect us from pollution, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Staff from DNR met secretly with corporations and consulting firms before releasing a proposed rule that would drastically reduce oversight at coal ash dumps by allowing them to continue leaching […] The post Missouri proposes ‘permit lite’ for leaking coal ash dumps | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Congressional candidate says inflation is really hurting Mid – Missouri

A former Boone County clerk who’s seeking the GOP nomination for Missouri’s fourth congressional district is slamming the Biden administration’s handling of inflation. Hartsburg’s Taylor Burks says the industries being impacted by inflation are the ones hit hardest by COVID:. Inflation has remained near 40-year highs.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
MoDOT gives behind the scenes of progress on Rocheport bridge

ROCHEPORT, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri Department of Transportation engineers and construction workers held a behind-the-scenes tour Thursday to show people the progress made on the new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge near Rocheport. This project was started to improve the safety of the Rocheport bridge. Workers started construction on the bridge...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Jefferson, St. Charles, St. Louis, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Jefferson; St. Charles; St. Louis; Warren The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern St. Charles County in east central Missouri Northwestern Jefferson County in east central Missouri Northeastern Franklin County in east central Missouri Southwestern St. Louis County in east central Missouri Southeastern Warren County in east central Missouri * Until 1145 AM CDT. * At 1100 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Union, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Villa Ridge and Augusta around 1110 AM CDT. Gray Summit around 1115 AM CDT. Pacific and Defiance around 1120 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Eureka, Wildwood, Ellisville, Clarkson Valley, Spirit of St. Louis Airport, High Ridge, Ballwin, Murphy, Chesterfield and Valley Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 247 and 269. Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 209 and 214. This also includes Babler Memorial State Park, Route 66 State Park, Castlewood State Park, and Robertsville State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Revolution! National Cannabis Company Opening New Location At Lake Of The Ozarks

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — Continuing its national expansion, multi-state cannabis operator Revolution announced the grand opening of the first Revolution-branded medical cannabis dispensary in Sunrise Beach, Missouri on May 20th. Missouri is now the fifth state to welcome Revolution, joining Illinois, Maryland, Arkansas and Florida, and the new dispensary...
Appeals court reverses ruling in Lincoln County clerk case

LINCOLN COUNTY — A Missouri appeals court has reversed a lower court's ruling that Lincoln County's circuit clerk was improperly stripped of her powers. The appeals court's ruling this week said that Lincoln County Presiding Judge Patrick S. Flynn had the power to give himself "appointing authority" and that Karla Allsberry, the clerk he and two other judges voted out of her seat in 2019, will have to pay her own attorney fees.
Wentzville Days is this weekend

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) – Wentzville is celebrating its 150th birthday!. Wentzville Days will take place Friday from 6-10:30 p.m., Saturday from 12-10:30 p.m. and Sunday from 12-6 p.m. The event is free to attend. To celebrate the town’s birthday, one of the Budweiser Clydesdales will attend from 12-2 p.m....
Jefferson City church recalls destructive tornado 3 years later

JEFFERSON CITY - The three-year anniversary of the EF-3 tornado that struck Jefferson City is this Sunday, May 22. One of the buildings that was completely destroyed was Community Christian Church off Ellis Boulevard. The three-year anniversary hits close to home for Glen Gessley, who has been a member at...
Columbia woman charged with trafficking in stolen identities

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman is facing a charge of trafficking in stolen identities after a March investigation. A Boone County prosecutor has charged Nikki Marie Boone with trafficking in stolen identities. Police arrested Boone on March 24 at the La Quinta Inn off I-70 for stealing and credit card fraud charges, according to The post Columbia woman charged with trafficking in stolen identities appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
US Regulator Warns of Summer Blackouts: Will Missouri See Any?

Regulators are warning blackouts could hit a number of states this summer according to a report from Fox 2 Now. Is Missouri one of those states?. The Fox 2 Now report says the North American Electric Reliability Corporation's 2022 Summer Reliability Assessment warns that blackouts could impact a variety of states this summer as a combination of drought, heat, potential cyber-attacks, geopolitical conflicts and supply chain problems could all disrupt our power supply.
