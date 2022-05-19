ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loxahatchee, FL

FDLE busts complex real estate scheme in Florida, 2 women jailed

By Dave Elias
 2 days ago
Loxahatchee, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has busted an elaborate and complex real estate scheme running rampant in the Sunshine State.

“People are trying to get away with stealing hundreds of millions of dollars and in many cases it’s people’s life savings,” said Dennis Eagen, President of Sun National Title Company.

Investigators have called it a massive and elaborate real estate scheme.

So far two women are accused of listing and selling dozens of vacant properties they don’t own.

Some realty experts describe Zillow as a real life monopoly game.

You find a property you like and you buy it and you don’t have to use a realtor.

Experts say it can be a role of the dice and if you’re not careful you could land on a scam.

Luckily, police have busted the people behind it sending two women directly to jail.

Kiana Russell, 22 and Tabria Josey both of Loxahatchee are accused of working together to steal $300,000 from 45 victims in six counties, including Lee.

It happened to a Cape Coral woman who said in March she didn’t want to be identified after someone was trying to sell her vacant lot in Cape Coral on the Zillow app.

Eagen said cases like hers happen quite often.

“They were literally selling property they don’t own,” he said.

Scammers like the women accused in this case list vacant properties and try to sell them to unsuspecting customers like Zillow which doesn’t vet its listings.

“We found one person who had 37 different vacant properties listed for sale that had 37 different owners associated with each property,” Eagen explained.

Realtor Sue Christiano has seen the fraud first hand.

“I’ve had someone take one of my listings and pose as a seller for sale by owner,” Christiano said.

She explained the scam is sophisticated and she believes it goes beyond the two young women getting arrested.

“Somebody has to know the dialogue. They have to know the buzz words. They have to know how to do this,” she explained.

Eagen agreed, saying he absolutely doesn’t think that the two women who were in the Lee County jail are the masterminds behind the scam.

Both women have been released from jail.

FDLE refused to answer any questions about the case, calling it an ongoing investigation that could see more victims come forward.

