Last week’s fishing opener made many walleye anglers very happy! Jigs and minnows fished slowly in depths of 4-12 feet were very effective and are expected to remain so until the end of the month. The bays and lakes with the highest water temperatures were the most productive. Please be aware that some waters in northern Minnesota have extremely high water levels and public accesses may not be accessible.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO