ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

USDA issues public health alert for ham product

By Schalischa Petit-De
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u9GAl_0fitCtLa00

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for a ham product.

The item was produced from April 28, 2022 through May 1, 2022. The specific product affected by the alert is the following:

  • 1-lb resealable plastic packages containing “Great Value Black Forest Ham Water Added” with a “BEST IF USED BY 07/15/22” date.
Family Dollar warehouse linked to rodent infestation to close

The product has an establishment number “EST. 26C” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The ham was shipped to Walmart stores in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

According to the release, the alert is because the ham may not be fully cooked due to underprocessing. FSIS said a recall was not requested because it is believed that the product is no longer available for consumers to purchase.

People who purchased the product are urged not to consume it. FSIS said they should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

CDC probing 109 liver illnesses in kids, including 5 deaths

FSIS said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from people consuming the product.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
EverydayHealth.com

Ground Beef Recalled Nationwide Over Potential E. Coli Contamination

More than 60 tons of ground beef are being pulled from stores across the country over concerns that the meat may be contaminated with E. coli bacteria, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service announcement on Monday. Distributed by the New Jersey–based Lakeside...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, IN
City
Washington, IL
Local
Ohio Business
State
Illinois State
State
Ohio State
Local
Indiana Industry
Local
Ohio Industry
City
Ohio, IL
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
Local
Ohio Health
Daily Mail

Colorado prison inmate becomes first American infected by latest outbreak of H5N1 bird flu: Caught illness during pre-release placement at poultry farm and is now recovering

A Colorado prison inmate has contracted H5N1 bird flu at a poultry farm where he was placed as part of a pre-release work program. The unnamed inmate, who is under 40, contracted the bird flu - known medically as avian influenza - at Foster Farms after being directly exposed through culling, the Montrose Press and the CDC reported.
AGRICULTURE
WebMD

Green Beans Recalled Due to Potential Listeria Contamination

April 25, 2022 – Alpine Fresh is recalling bags of green beans sold at nationwide chains due to a possible listeria contamination risk, according to the FDA. The 1-pound bags of green beans, marketed under the “Hippie Organics” label, were sold at Aldi, Lidl, and Whole Foods. The affected clear plastic bags have the lot number “313-626” on the back on a small white label.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Agriculture#Cdc#Fsis
Daily Voice

COVID-19: New Recall Issued For Rapid Tests, FDA Says

A new recall has been issued for some COVID-19 rapid tests that are not authorized for distribution, the US Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday, May 10.The FDA is warning people not to use the Skippack Medical Lab SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Colloidal Gold). Click here for the prod…
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Hot Dogs Recalled for Unexpected Reason

We here at PopCulture.com have a fairly constant finger on the pulse when it comes to food recalls. Whether on their own volition or by government order, companies regularly pull items for serious risks such as failure to disclose allergens, foreign matter contamination or salmonella risks. However, this just-issued hot dog recall has reasoning one we rarely see.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
Popculture

Raspberries Recalled Over Norovirus Contamination

If you recently made a pit stop in the produce section, you may want to check your purchases before eating. Canadian health officials announced Sunday an urgent recall of Below Zero brand whole, frozen raspberries. Mantab Inc. issued the recall of the frozen fruit due to possible norovirus contamination. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDTN

Hatchet attack in Ohio state park leads to shots fired

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Cleveland man was arrested after using a hatchet to attack a visitor to the Jesse Owens State Park. Anthony Charles Senyak, 58, was arrested Sunday for reportedly attacking a man who was watching the lunar eclipse at a campsite in the Jesse Owens State Park, according to the Morgan County […]
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
WDTN

WDTN

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy