ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Let’s put Wall Street’s bad day in context

marketplace.org
 3 days ago

Marketplace's Sabri Ben-Achour breaks down today's sell-off in major U.S. indices. There are signs that the red-hot housing market may be cooling down. Yes, mortgage rates are high. But demand is starting...

www.marketplace.org

Comments / 0

Related
marketplace.org

What bear markets of the past can tell us about today

It’s Friday, and the S&P 500 is at risk of becoming what economists call a bear market — when stock prices fall for a prolonged time. But how bad is that, actually? We’ve got some context. Plus, the Law School Admissions Test may become optional, and our hosts share their thoughts on the strong dollar and a pizza musical. We end with a round of Half Full/Half Empty.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
marketplace.org

China’s lockdowns haven’t greatly affected maritime shipping

When China started locking down massive port cities like Shanghai and Shenzhen to prevent the spread of COVID-19, fears mounted that maritime supply chain disruptions would get even worse. That hasn’t happened, says Gene Seroka, the executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, America’s biggest port by container volume.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Bernanke
Person
Kai Ryssdal
marketplace.org

A tale of two central banks

Bloomberg’s Jordyn Holman and Politico’s Sudeep Reddy join "Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal to help digest the economic week that was. As U.S. interest rates rise, China's are headed in the opposite direction. by Justin Ho. May 20, 2022. Here in the U.S., the Fed is trying to cool...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Bad Day#Marketplace Staff
marketplace.org

Why the interest on your savings isn’t growing along with Fed rate hikes

This is just one of the stories from our “I’ve Always Wondered” series, where we tackle all of your questions about the world of business, no matter how big or small. Ever wondered if recycling is worth it? Or how store brands stack up against name brands? Check out more from the series here.
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Can you negotiate your credit card rate?

At the end of 2021, people in the United States collectively had $860 billion in credit card debt, with an average interest rate of 14.56%, as of February 2022. Since last year, inflation is costing families $296 more per month on average. To keep up with increasing expenses, some people are relying more on credit cards.
CREDITS & LOANS
marketplace.org

Seizing the yachts of Russian oligarchs was the easy part

Retailers bulked up their inventories during the worst of the pandemic. Now they're stuck with them. Big stores like Walmart and Target didn't foresee consumers pivoting away from shopping and toward going out. Farmers in the Midwest are behind on planting. That could mean lower yields come harvest. by Kai...
ECONOMY
CBS San Francisco

Real estate experts see slowdown in Bay Area housing market

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Though homes across the Bay Area continue to sell for record prices, some real estate experts say the market is beginning to level off."I think we're seeing a little bit of leveling right now in the market. There's a little more inventory, there are some price adjustments we haven't seen before," said Tim Yee, a real estate broker and the president of RE/MAX Gold Bay Area. "Properties are staying on the market a little longer, pricing seems to have leveled and we're seeing some price reductions which, six months ago, we never saw." Home sales in the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy