Let’s put Wall Street’s bad day in context

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Though homes across the Bay Area continue to sell for record prices, some real estate experts say the market is beginning to level off."I think we're seeing a little bit of leveling right now in the market. There's a little more inventory, there are some price adjustments we haven't seen before," said Tim Yee, a real estate broker and the president of RE/MAX Gold Bay Area. "Properties are staying on the market a little longer, pricing seems to have leveled and we're seeing some price reductions which, six months ago, we never saw." Home sales in the...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO