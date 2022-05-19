ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Permanent water restrictions in Bozeman set to begin in June

By Edgar Cedillo
KBZK News
KBZK News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ez6f7_0fitCNXg00

(Updated 4:33 p.m. MDT, 05/19/2022)

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story stated sprinkler systems would not be allowed even during permitted watering times. While sprinklers may not be used during restricted water use times, residents can use them during their permitted time each week.

Here's the complete ordinance the commission passed:

According to the city, outdoor watering of lawns and landscapes with the use of overhead spray irrigation is prohibited 7 days a week, between 10 am and 8 pm. Overhead spray irrigation is not allowed, because watering during these hours is inefficient.

Odd number addresses water on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Even number addresses water on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. There are some exemptions for using low-volume drip irrigation and hand-watering of trees, ornamental perennials, flowers, shrubs and food gardens.

Previous:

Tuesday night the Bozeman City Commission passed a new ordinance that will mean new watering restrictions in Bozeman beginning this summer and moving forward.

Even with recent rainfall in the past couple of weeks, the City’s new ordinance for permanent water restrictions was passed in hopes of continuing to save water across the city.

“Anyone that is using city water for irrigation will be required to adhere to those and they will be in effect on a go-forward basis regardless of drought conditions,” said Jessica Ahlstrom, Water Conservation Program Manager for the City of Bozeman.

The new ordinance looks to limit watering to three days a week moving forward. It could also be more restrictive if drought conditions exist or worsen.

“So sometimes if we do end up in a drought they may become more restrictive,” Ahlstrom said.

Those who live at odd-numbered addresses can water their lawns on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Those at even-numbered addresses can water Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

“Really, the ordinance really allows for residents to water three days a week and only during the most efficient times of day,” said Ahlstrom.

Residents will not be allowed to water between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Even with moisture in recent weeks, the city hopes that by having these restrictions it will help residents be prepared for when a dry spell does occur.

“We’re still very cautious and anticipate that we may have to declare a drought late this summer but we have definitely benefited and don't need to do it yet,” said Ahlstrom.

As the city continues to grow and the demand for water increases, the city aims to reduce wasteful usage.

“Bozeman is a growing community and we have to make sure that we are instilling the behaviors that will allow us to accommodate growth while still providing the water that folks need,” said Terry Cunningham, Deputy Mayor of Bozeman.

As the city continues to grow, city officials say they want residents to know the importance of water in a dry area.

“We want to reinforce the message that water is valuable, water is scarce and water should not be wasted,” Cunningham said.

The ordinance is set to take effect on June 16.

Comments / 7

Jim
2d ago

As usual, follow the Money, hotel's with pools etc. Our wheat, hay, beef all going away. I know it's not coming back. I think I know how Chief Joseph felt when he said, " From this day forward I will fight no more forever".

Reply(1)
2
Related
explorebigsky.com

Tram construction begins at Big Sky Resort

BIG SKY – Construction on the new tram coming to Lone Peak started off with a blast. Since Big Sky Resort closed for the winter season on April 24, 3 to 4 feet of snow have fallen on the summit. While the spring precipitation is welcomed, beginning construction for the new tram required blasting a large cornice overhanging the eastern face from the summit. Ski patrol fired off 56 pounds of explosives, rappelling off the cornice to bury charges in the snow. Burying the charges helps to remove more snow, exposing rock and kickstarting the melting process.
BIG SKY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
yourbigsky.com

Events happening in two historic Montana towns

Virginia City and Nevada City, located in southwest Montana, are two towns filled with historical monuments that take visitors back in time to the old west. The Montana Heritage Commission works to preserve all the rich history in these towns and host fun events throughout the summer. The Tourism Events...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irrigation Systems#Water Usage#Drip Irrigation
Belgrade News

Grain elevator property sold

The Columbia Grain property along 110 Northern Pacific Ave. in Belgrade has been sold, and a new grain elevator will not be built there, said Columbia Grain Regional Vice President Kurt Haarmann. “We are busy right now moving our inventory off site,” he told the Belgrade News on Wednesday. “The...
BELGRADE, MT
1240 KLYQ

An Outstanding 9-1-1 Dispatcher in Ravalli County

Montana's 911 Dispatcher of the Year is Amy Cianflone of Hamilton. She was one of an honored group of emergency medical services providers recognized at an awards ceremony at the Helena Capitol Rotunda this week. Montana Governor Greg Gianforte has proclaimed May 15-21 as Emergency Medical Services Week. The Montana...
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
Stillwater County News

Spring storms push mountain snowpack above 100% statwide

Spring moisture has bumped every river basin in the state to at least 100 percent of normal. April brought 2.12 inches of precipitation and 18.9 inches of snow to Columbus, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Those compare to normal April numbers of 1.97 inches and 4.5 inches respectively.
COLUMBUS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
yourbigsky.com

Helena based pop-up flower tent in Billings

Billings has a pop-up shop filled with beautiful Montana flowers called High Country Growers and only comes a few months out of the year. The family-owned business is based out of Helena, Montana’s state capital, and was established nearly thirty years ago. The company provides quality outdoor plants for any Montana gardener.
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Montanifornia or Calitana?

Recently, two wealthy Californians who moved to the Bozeman area decided that Montana should import California’s problems without bringing any of its great features. CA-121 is a proposed Constitutional Amendment that is modeled on California’s Prop 13, which has been a disaster for California. It benefits rich property owners at the expense of everyone else. […] The post Montanifornia or Calitana? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KBZK News

KBZK News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
800K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy