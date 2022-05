Two people were arrested following a police chase that ended near the Wegmans in Dewitt Friday evening. Around 6:07 pm, Syracuse Police spotted a silver Jeep Cherokee on the 4200 block of Salina Street in Syracuse following reports of a suspicious person with a weapon. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to stop. Officers from the Syracuse Police Department and the Onondaga County Sheriff's office chased the Jeep for several minutes before the driver stopped on the I-481 offramp towards Fayetteville.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO