Environment

US Forecast

Jacksonville Journal Courier
 2 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;70;52;67;50;Showers;S;8;65%;92%;2. Albuquerque, NM;89;60;91;60;Warm, turning breezy;W;10;12%;0%;12. Anchorage, AK;61;43;62;43;Sunny;SE;6;48%;0%;5. Asheville, NC;82;65;84;60;A t-storm in spots;SW;8;62%;46%;10. Atlanta, GA;89;70;91;70;Partly sunny and hot;SW;9;52%;11%;11. Atlantic City, NJ;73;56;72;58;A shower...

www.myjournalcourier.com

CBS Boston

Extreme heat likely to break records this weekend

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer BOSTON - Graduations, proms, weddings, Little League games - there is a LOT going on this weekend. For those who circled this weekend on the calendar weeks or months ago, my guess is you were thinking, "just please don't rain," or "please give me a warm day and not some cloudy day in the 50s."This probably wasn't on your list of concerns - 95-to-100 degree heat.Well, here we go. We will not only challenge daily high temperature records both Saturday and Sunday, but we will likely also be close to all-time...
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Texas shatters heat record as temperature reaches 112F

Heat records in Texas were toppled when temperatures reached as high as 112F (44C), setting off a heatwave that will engulf much of the central US. The record-setting temperatures occurred on Saturday in Texas, but similar heat records may be felt in other US locales, including an anticipated 90 degrees as far north as the Great Lakes later in the week. According to the Washington Post, the National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for Central and South Texas, and will likely reissue the warnings as the week continues and the heat wave expands. “If you have outdoor plans,...
ENVIRONMENT
International Business Times

Early Heat Wave To Bake U.S. East Coast As Late Snow Blankets Denver

A sizzling heat wave will blanket a wide swath of the Eastern United States this weekend, pushing temperatures in New York and Boston to near record highs, while Denver is bracing for a foot or more of snow, the National Weather Service said on Friday. From Washington, D.C., to Massachusetts,...
DENVER, CO
a-z-animals.com

The Biggest Alligator Ever Found in Georgia

Alligators are the largest reptiles in North America and some of the largest in the world. These massive animals never stop growing, meaning that the longer they live, the bigger they get! In the American southeast, alligators are just a part of life. Still, most of the time, the alligators you encounter are quite small (in comparison to the largest). In some places, however, these reptiles can grow absolutely huge! Recently, a new state record was broken when one man caught the largest on record. Let’s learn about the biggest alligator ever found in Georgia!
GEORGIA STATE

