US Forecast

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer BOSTON - Graduations, proms, weddings, Little League games - there is a LOT going on this weekend. For those who circled this weekend on the calendar weeks or months ago, my guess is you were thinking, "just please don't rain," or "please give me a warm day and not some cloudy day in the 50s."This probably wasn't on your list of concerns - 95-to-100 degree heat.Well, here we go. We will not only challenge daily high temperature records both Saturday and Sunday, but we will likely also be close to all-time...

BOSTON, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO