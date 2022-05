INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time, two educators are being recognized as Indianapolis Public Schools' Teacher of the Year. Paige Sjoerdsma of Butler Lab School 55 and DaMeisha Fleming of James Whitcomb Riley School 43 were honored by the district on Friday. IPS said this is the first time it named two winners for the award —one in the elementary school category and a second for secondary school teachers.

