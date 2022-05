Many people are somewhat confused by the term Monsoon. Others actually have no idea what the monsoon is really all about and even if the monsoon truly happens in New Mexico. We will look at what a monsoon really is as well as gain an understanding of how the monsoon here in New Mexico differs from other monsoons around the world. Better yet, we will look at factors that may influence this year's monsoon and exactly how strong we think it will be in 2022. Finally we will look at ways that we can be better prepared for all the weather hazards that a typical monsoon brings to the desert Southwest.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO