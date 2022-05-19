ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles DA George Gascon recall group on the ‘cusp’ of qualifying for vote

By Louis Casiano
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganizers hoping to remove Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said Wednesday that they have collected a substantial portion of signatures and were on the "cusp" of qualifying the effort to bring the matter before voters. The Recall George Gascon campaign has so far collected more than 450,000...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 2

