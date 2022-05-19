Man shot and killed by MCSO SWAT after standoff in Guadalupe

A man was shot and killed in the Town of Guadalupe Wednesday by members of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.

MCSO says the incident began around 1:30 p.m. near Avenida Del Yaqui and Calle Pitaya when they were called out for a man acting erratically, discharging a gun in close proximity to Frank Elementary School.

When deputies arrived the man was reportedly on the front porch of a residence still armed. MCSO says that home faces the elementary school.

Authorities launched a drone in an effort to get a visual perspective on the subject, who then reportedly fired multiple shots at the drone.

The MCSO and Tempe SWAT teams then responded and set up a perimeter around the home. MCSO says the man then fired shots toward the MCSO SWAT team, who returned fire killing him.

No deputies were injured in the situation.

DPS also responded to the scene to assist MCSO.

The man shot and killed hasn't been identified.

No further details have been released at this time.