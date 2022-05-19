ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Magic’s Franz Wagner named to NBA’s All-Rookie first team

By Khobi Price, Orlando Sentinel
Franz Wagner is the first Magic player to be named to an All-Rookie team since Elfrid Payton in 2014-15. Tomás Diniz Santos/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner has received league-wide recognition for his strong rookie season.

Wagner, the No. 8 pick in last year’s draft, was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie first team, the league announced Wednesday.

He received first-team votes on 84 of the 100 ballots submitted by a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

Wagner also received 15 second-team votes, meaning he was left off only one ballot.

His 183 out of 200 points in the voting were the fourth most.

Wagner also finished fourth (two third-place votes) in the voting for Rookie of the Year that was awarded to Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, a Montverde Academy alum.

Wagner, Barnes, Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (also a Montverde alum) and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green were named to the first team.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Hebert Jones, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey, Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland, Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu and Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte were named to the second team.

Wagner’s the first Magic player to be named to an All-Rookie team since Elfrid Payton received All-Rookie first team honors after the 2014-15 season.

He averaged 15.2 points (fourth among rookies), 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 30.7 minutes (79 starts in 79 appearances). His 1,197 points led all rookies.

Wagner also shot 46.8% from the field — 51.1% on 2-pointers, 35.4% on 3-pointers — and 86.3% on free throws, finishing with a 55.9% true shooting percentage which is a formula that incorporates free throws and higher-value 3-point shots.

Wagner’s games played were the most by a rookie. He appeared in the first 78 games before missing three of the last four because of sprained ankles.

Wagner was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in December after averaging 19.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists. His career-high 38 points in the Magic’s Dec. 28 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks were the second-most points scored by a rookie behind Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green’s 41 (April 10 vs. Atlanta Hawks).

Wagner is the 15th Magic player to earn All-Rookie honors, joining:

  • Dennis Scott (first team, 1990-91);
  • Stanley Roberts (second team, 1991-92);
  • Shaquille O’Neal (first team, 1992-93);
  • Penny Hardaway (first team, 1993-94);
  • Matt Harpring (first team, 1998-99);
  • Michael Doleac (second team, 1998-99);
  • Chucky Atkins (second team, 1999-2000);
  • Mike Miller (first team, 2000-01);
  • Gordan Giriček (second team, 2002-03);
  • Drew Gooden (first team, 2002-03);
  • Dwight Howard (first team, 2004-05);
  • Jameer Nelson (second team, 2004-05);
  • Victor Oladipo (first team, 2013-14);
  • Payton.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Khobi Price at khprice@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price .

