Florence, CO

13 Investigates: More inconsistencies in Florence leaders statements about CBI

By Chelsea Brentzel
 3 days ago
FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates uncovers yet another inconsistency with what Florence leaders are saying about the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into corruption allegations involving current and former city employees.

Emails obtained by 13 Investigates reveal current Florence Interim City Manager Tom Piltingsrud told Fountain's City Manager that Florence Police Chief Shane Prickett had a "source" within the CBI who was providing insight into the criminal investigation involving the city.

We previously reported that the CBI forwarded a whistleblower email to Florence Police Chief Shane Prickett, who was at the center of the corruption complaint.

The CBI released a statement to 13 Investigates on Wednesday disputing the claim.

"The CBI does not serve as a ‘source’ of information about our investigations, in this case or any other. Individuals who are interviewed sometimes draw conclusions, accurately or inaccurately, from our line of questions," CBI Chief of Staff Susan Medina said.

The email sent in April appears to surround the coordination of a financial review of Florence's finances. The City of Fountain Finance Director reviewed Florence's finances after 13 Investigates uncovered discrepancies and missing taxpayer money tied to unauthorized interest-free loans given to Florence city executives and staff.

This is just one of three inconsistent statements from Florence City leaders regarding the CBI in the last two months.

In late March, the CBI launched an investigation into corruption allegations in Florence after the entire city council resigned en masse. The council previously told 13 Investigates they left their council jobs because they failed to get city leaders to follow their directions . The former governing body requested Florence Police Chief Shane Prickett to call in the CBI to investigate missing taxpayer money.

However, Prickett only asked the CBI to investigate a 2019 severance package paid to former Florence Police Chief Mike DeLaurentis. Emails obtained by 13 Investigates reveal that despite a conversation with CBI about the loans, Prickett never made an official request for CBI to look into what the council requested.

For weeks, Prickett and Piltingsrud were adamant that they asked for the CBI to investigate the missing money, but an email sent by Prickett to Piltingsrud in mid-April backed up 13 Investigates original reporting that an official request to investigate was never made.

In early May, Florence's Interim Manager Tom Piltingsrud told his taxpayers during a public meeting that the CBI investigation was complete and he was awaiting a report from the state law enforcement agency.

However, after questions from 13 Investigates , Piltingsrud admitted that wasn't true and that the CBI would be back in Florence for more investigation.

The CBI tells 13 Investigates its probe remains active and ongoing.

We asked Piltingsrud and Prickett about who their CBI "source" was. Both did not respond to our request for comment.

If you have a tip that could be relevant to our ongoing investigation into the City of Florence, email us at 13Investigates@krdo.com.

