Denver, CO

Hot, windy Thursday followed by snowy, cold Friday

By Jessica Lebel
 2 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — It will be a busy few days of weather in Denver with high fire danger and wind on Thursday followed by snow and cold temperatures on Friday and Saturday. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Friday and Saturday.

On Thursday, high temperatures will hit the upper 80s and low 90s on the Front Range. In addition to the heat, the winds will gust up to 35 mph, keeping fire danger high.

A fire weather warning has been issued until 8 p.m. on Thursday across the eastern and southern half of the state.

A strong cold front will push through late Thursday into Friday morning. Behind the front, rain and snow showers will move in starting in northern Colorado and pushing southeast throughout the day on Friday.

Precipitation will likely start as rain on Friday on the Front Range before switching over to snow Friday afternoon and evening. Snow will start first on the Palmer Divide and in the foothills and will stay through midday Saturday before coming to an end.

Totals will be highest in the Front Range mountains east of the continental divide, where 6-18 inches of snow is possible. The foothills will see 4-10 inches of snowfall with 3-8 on the Palmer Divide.

Metro Denver will see about 3-6 inches of snowfall from this system. Keep in mind that there will be a lot of melting with this storm because of warm temperatures on Thursday, so totals will appear less than those ranges due to melting.

Despite how much snow falls on Friday and Saturday, there will be great precipitation across the state with 1-2 inches of liquid precipitation in many places.

Precipitation will continue through midday Saturday before ending in the afternoon. Temperatures will cool to the 40s on Friday and Saturday with lows falling below freezing Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Be sure to protect sensitive vegetation and flowers from the freezing temperatures and heavy wet snow.

Temperatures will warm to the 50s on Sunday with a 20% chance of rain. Unsettled weather will continue through Tuesday.

The Denver Gazette

Snow totals: Several areas in Colorado hammered with more than a foot of spring snow

The Centennial State received a late season snowstorm that began on Friday and will continue to drop wet, heavy now on Saturday. Most of the precipitation in the Denver-metro will conclude mid-morning, however, snow will continue to south and west of Denver into the afternoon hours, according to the National Weather Service. As of 7 a.m. areas across the Front Range received as little as 1.7 inches while other areas...
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Winter Storm Arriving With Possible Feet Of Snow

Our much anticipated winter storm is almost here! Ahead of our storm, the wind is been brutal and we have had Red Flag Warnings covering almost all of Colorado thanks to the critical fire danger. Friday will be nothing like Thursday. Snow will start in the northern mountains through the overnight hours, getting much more widespread by sunrise. For the Denver area, there may be some light rain early in the day. Snow will take a little bit to fill in along the Front Range, most likely not until later in the morning. When the snow does start, it will take...
DENVER, CO
Environment
9NEWS

More than 70,000 without power after May snowstorm, Xcel says

DENVER — More than 70,000 customers were without power Saturday morning in the Denver metro and surrounding area after a spring storm dropped several inches of heavy, wet snow. Xcel Energy had more than 450 crews working to restore electricity, and more crews will be arriving throughout the day...
DENVER, CO
