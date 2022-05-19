Blasco Library offers Sunday hours

The Erie County Public Library will now be offering Sunday open hours. Sunday hours will begin on June 5.

On Sundays the Blasco Memorial Library will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Blasco Memorial Library is located on E. Front Street.

Most of the regular services including public internet computers, printing, reference assistance, check-outs, study areas, and the Heritage Room will be available.

The Idea Lab will be closed on Sundays.

“We are excited to begin offering Sunday hours in June. Having additional weekend hours allows us to meet the needs of people unable to visit the library Monday through Saturday. It’s a shorter day for us but typically a very popular one,” said Sheryl Thomas, Acting Director of the Erie County Public Library.

You can find more information on the library locations and hours here.

