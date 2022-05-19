One hospitalized, I-270 westbound lanes closed after crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was hospitalized and westbound lanes on I-270 were shut down due to a crash.

Around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, all lanes on I-270 West beyond I-71 to US-23 on the north side were shut down after a semi-truck jackknifed, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO website.

One person was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in unknown condition, according to Columbus Fire Department Chief Jeffrey Geitter.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency was reportedly alerted to the crash because of a fuel spill, and around 10 p.m., a sand truck arrived to soak up fuel, Columbus police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.