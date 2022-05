LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas Co. deputies will join the statewide Click It or Ticket Campaign over Memorial Day weekend. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says the instant a seatbelt is clicked, the risk of a fatal injury in a car accident is cut nearly in half. It said buckling up keeps drivers and passengers safe and secure inside a vehicle in case of an emergency. A seatbelt especially reduces the risk of a dangerous ejection from the vehicle and makes sure airbags and other safety features can work efficiently.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO