St. Louis Proud: Gus’ Pretzels

Grand Center is a neighborhood whose rich, extensive history and built environment are scarred by the prejudices of the past and the suburbanization of our urban core. Hollowed out by years of total disinvestment, targeted demolition, and gross neglect, much of what is left in Midtown today is a truly urban street grid flanked by surviving buildings telling valuable stories of a past where development meant more than just potential profit. In this “what should be,” I took advantage of both of these defining features to envision The Flatiron @ Olive and Lindell.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO