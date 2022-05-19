ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

I-Team: Suspect in Dotty’s murder did not have to pay bail, ordered to ‘stay out of trouble’ in recent arrest

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F0EWb_0fit71mB00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man suspected of running over a Dotty’s manager, killing her as he was attempting to run from a robbery, was most recently released from prison in December and was due in court on other charges next month, documents reviewed by the 8 News Now I-Team indicate.

Police identified Samuel Schmid, 28, as the suspect in 60-year-old Alicia Gibellina’s murder on Wednesday. Gibellina, the casino’s manager, was killed on May 11 when she ran after Schmid, who stole a customer’s purse, police said.

As Schmid was driving off, he backed up, hit another car, and then ran over Gibellina, killing her.

Las Vegas Metro police have identified the man arrested for killing a Dotty’s manager last week as Samuel Schmid, 28. (Riverside County Sheriff’s Office/KLAS)

Police in Riverside, California, arrested Schmid on Monday, Metro police said. He was expected to be brought to Nevada to face charges of murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Schmid is familiar with the criminal justice system. In October 2013, he was charged with stealing from a person while hanging out of a car window at a stoplight, documents said. He later pleaded guilty but failed to appear in court for sentencing.

He faced two more charges for similar crimes in the fall of that year, documents said. A judge later sentenced Schmid to prison in all three cases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34k0s5_0fit71mB00
Samuel Schmid as seen in a prior booking photo. (NDOC/KLAS)

In May 2014, Schmid was arrested on a robbery charge. A judge sentenced him to 2-5 years in prison, documents said.

Schmid was out of prison by November 2018 when he was charged with stealing a car. A judge sentenced Schmid to 2-5 years in prison, documents said.

While in custody, Schmid faced charges for stealing a car and having other peoples’ personal information. Schmid was released from prison on Dec. 19, 2021, a Department of Corrections spokesperson said.

On March 17, police accused Schmid of stealing a car, though few details about the incident were available Wednesday. Records indicate Schmid faces charges of possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, drug possession, possession of burglary tools, and carrying a loaded rifle or shotgun for that incident.

Court records indicate a judge did not hear “arguments from the prosecution and defense counsel regarding custody of the defendant” in that case. Because no bail argument was heard, a judge released Schmid on his own recognizance, ordering him to stay out of trouble.

Prosecutors had asked the judge to give them 90 days to file a criminal complaint, records showed. Schmid was due in court in that case in mid-June.

Booking logs indicate Schmid was expected to appear in court in California on a fugitive from justice charge on May 31.

Comments / 1

Don Whitaker
2d ago

We need to know the names of the judges involved in these situations that let this miscreant walk. Vote the judges out when they come up for reelection.

