ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

CHP to Resume Saturation Patrols in I-10 Construction Zone Thursday

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiverside County commuters using Interstate 10 through western San Bernardino County need to watch their speed and pay attention to road rules going into and out of construction zones or face possible...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Truck lanes on 60 Freeway through Badlands to open on Friday

Truck lanes that safely separate big rigs from other vehicles going through the Badlands between Beaumont and Moreno Valley will open on both sides of the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway on Friday, following nearly three years of work that involved a series of upgrades. Woo-hoo! 😃 The new Route 60 Truck Lanes connecting the desert The post Truck lanes on 60 Freeway through Badlands to open on Friday appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Struck and Killed on Freeway in Tustin

A person was struck and killed Saturday on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway in Tustin, authorities said. The crash occurred about 1:10 a.m. on the northbound at 17th Street, the California Highway Patrol reported. Witnesses said a person was walking in the No. 3 of the northbound freeway prior to...
TUSTIN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
County
San Bernardino County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
City
San Bernardino, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Traffic
Local
California Government
San Bernardino County, CA
Government
Riverside County, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
KESQ News Channel 3

A driver killed after power pole crash in Calimesa

Riverside County Sheriff's are investigating a deadly crash in Calimesa. It was reported Friday, May 20 around 12:28am near Calimesa Boulevard and Cherry Valley Boulevard. Investigators say the driver, for unknown reasons, went off the road and crashed into a power pole. The person's identity has not yet been released. If you have information on The post A driver killed after power pole crash in Calimesa appeared first on KESQ.
CALIMESA, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Engine, Minivan Collide in French Valley

A Riverside County Fire Department engine was involved in a collision with a minivan at a French Valley intersection Thursday, causing damage but no injuries. The crash happened about 3:55 p.m. at Honey Pine and Pourroy roads, according to the fire department and California Highway Patrol. The engine and a...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Murder Suspect Arrested in Pomona After Chase

A murder suspect was arrested Friday evening after leading police on a chase that ended on the westbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Pomona. According to broadcast reports, the pursuit began in San Bernardino after police received calls about a domestic dispute. The suspect evaded San Bernardino law enforcement officers and drove a blue Chevrolet Silverado onto the San Bernardino Freeway through Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga and Pomona.
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Bicyclist Killed By Vehicle in Long Beach

A bicyclist in Long Beach was struck and killed Saturday by a vehicle, whose motorist stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, authorities said. A 2009 Toyota Corolla was traveling westbound on Anaheim Street and struck the bicyclist, who was going eastbound in the westbound lanes of Anaheim Street, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#I 10#Saturation#Traffic Accident#Resume Saturation Patrols#Monte Vista Avenue
mynewsla.com

CHP: Man Killed in Crash Tried to Go Around Traffic in No-Passing Zone

A motorist killed in a crash that authorities say was triggered when he tried to go around traffic in a no-passing zone north of Moreno Valley was identified Wednesday. Daniel Reyes, 47, of Moreno Valley was fatally injured at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on San Timoteo Canyon Road, near Live Oak Canyon Road, roughly halfway between Moreno Valley and Redlands, according to the Riverside County coroner’s office.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
vvng.com

Driver killed after crashing into large boulder on Highway 18 in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pick-up truck driver was killed after crashing into a large boulder Thursday afternoon in the Town of Apple Valley. The single-vehicle traffic collision was reported at 5:00 pm, on May 19, 2022, along State Route 18 near Bear Valley Road an area commonly referred to by locals as “dead man’s point”.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

2 Suspects in Custody in Freeway Shooting

A man and a woman were in custody Friday in connection with a shooting on the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway that left a man hospitalized. The shooting was reported about 9:35 a.m. Wednesday just south of the Gardena (91) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Anthony Ramos and Maura...
GARDENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Pomona Area Crash Identified

A 65-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash on a freeway transition road in the Pomona area was identified Friday. Claude Mulders, whose city of residence was not known, was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash occurred about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on the transition from...
POMONA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS LA

Authorities arrest alleged murder suspect following pursuit through Inland Empire

Authorities were in pursuit of a reported murder suspect in the Inland Empire Friday evening. The pursuit reportedly began in San Bernardino before the suspect led authorities through Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga and Pomona via the westbound 10 Freeway. It wasn't immediately known what prompted San Bernardino area law enforcement to engage in pursuit with the suspect, who was driving a blue Chevrolet Silverado.At around 9:55 p.m., the suspect yielded to pursuing officers near the Fairplex in Pomona. The suspect was said to be in custody just before 11 p.m. As authorities conducted an investigation, all lanes of the westbound 10 Freeway were closed to traffic until around 10:30 p.m., when one lanes was opened. 
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Authorities investigating Redlands bank robbery

Authorities are investigating after a US Bank branch in Redlands was robbed Friday afternoon. The robbery happened around 12:30 p.m. at the bank branch located at 640 Orange Street. According to the Redlands Police Department, a man approached a teller with a handwritten note and demanded money. The teller complied and gave the man an […]
REDLANDS, CA
mynewsla.com

Blaze Burns Structure at Mountain Resort

A building was damaged Friday by a fire at a mountain retreat alongside Highway 243 in Pine Cove, but firefighters prevented the flames from leaping into surrounding vegetation. The non-injury blaze was reported about 2:40 p.m. at the Alhatti Christian Resort & Retreat in the 23500 block of Highway 243,...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Fatal Crash on 215 Freeway in Riverside Blocks Lanes

A person was killed Thursday in a multi-vehicle crash on the Riverside (215) Freeway in the Riverside area. The crash was reported about 5 a.m. on the northbound 215 Freeway north of Columbia Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

LAPD Will be Searching for Drunk Drivers Saturday Night

As part of an ongoing effort to reduce drunk driving, the Los Angeles Police Department will be conducting driver’s license and sobriety checkpoints between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday night. LAPD announced that officers will be at Alvarado and Olympic boulevards, and at Imperial Highway and Compton Avenue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

I-10 traffic slow westbound through Palm Desert

Interstate 10 traffic was being slowed Wednesday morning in the westbound lanes through Palm Desert from Washington Street to Monterey Avenue. #Traffic heads up: Workers are clearing sand in the center lanes of I-10 from Monterey to Bob Hope. This means lane closures and slowing traffic. Drive carefully or avoid the highway. https://t.co/2HjZB4AIaQVarner Road is a The post I-10 traffic slow westbound through Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Killed in Two-Car Wreck North of Moreno Valley Identified

A motorist killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Moreno Valley was identified Wednesday. Daniel Reyes, 47, of Moreno Valley was fatally injured at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on San Timoteo Canyon Road, near Live Oak Canyon Road, roughly halfway between Moreno Valley and Redlands, according to the Riverside County coroner’s office.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Special needs school bus driver & her husband charged with dealing fentanyl on campus

A Riverside special needs school bus driver/security guard accused of supplying fentanyl to students, causing at least one to suffer a medical emergency, was charged today with nearly a dozen felony offenses, while her husband was charged with possessing a gun and drugs.    Melissa Harloam Garrison, 46, and David Wayne Garrison, 58, were arrested The post Special needs school bus driver & her husband charged with dealing fentanyl on campus appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy