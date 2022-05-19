ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Prosecutor shows pictures of half-naked man in girl’s bed

By Ed Lewis
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
Stallings

WILKES-BARRE — After being raped and sexually assaulted, a teenage girl testified her alleged attacker, Barkimm Tyreak Stallings, apologized before assaulting her again.

The teen was 12, she told a Luzerne County jury Wednesday, when she was raped by Stallings, 30, inside her residence on Coal Street on Oct. 4, 2020.

Stallings, of North Empire Court, Wilkes-Barre, is on trial before Judge David W. Lupas on charges of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and burglary.

Before the girl testified, Assistant District Attorney Susan Luckenbill showed jurors several pictures she said is Stallings passed out in the girl’s bed. One picture depicts Stallings’ buttocks, with his pants and underwear below his knees.

The pictures were taken by the girl’s mother on her cell phone before the mother called Wilkes-Barre police.

The mother testified she worked a 12-hour shift as a nurse’s aide at a nursing care facility and arrived home after 3 a.m. She sat down for 10 to 15 minutes before beginning to walk upstairs when her daughter ran to her crying.

“She come to me and held me tight,” the mother said.

The mother told jurors her daughter opened her bedroom door showing Stallings, known as Uncle B, asleep exposing his buttocks.

“When I took the pictures, he was naked in the bed,” the mother said.

Luckenbill further showed the jury pictures of shoes and a book bag she said belonged to Stallings.

Stallings’ attorney, Paul Walker, had the mother explain arrangements for child care while she is at work. The mother noted she had a family friend stay with her children until they fall asleep.

Walker noted several pictures show a man with an exposed buttocks while other pictures depict the man covered with a bed sheet.

After the mother testified, the girl took the witness stand and identified Stallings as the person who raped her.

Earlier in the night, she was watching television when Stallings knocked on a sliding door and entered. She asked him to leave several times but Stallings ignored her several times.

She said Stallings touched her face and attempted to kiss her.

When Stallings left, she said she took her younger sister to bed and she went into her own bedroom. She heard a knock on the door thinking it was her sister, she discovered Stallings had returned.

She told the jury Stallings pushed her onto her bed, removed his clothes and raped her.

The girl said Stallings said he was sorry but sexually assaulted her again.

Police took the girl to the Lackawanna County Children Advocacy Center where she was questioned by a forensic interviewer.

Luckenbill played a video of the interview for the jury.

Testimony continues Thursday.

